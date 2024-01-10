Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 2-1 win against Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Anfield.

Liverpool have one foot in the Wembley door as they earned a 2-1 victory over Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Anfield.

Yet the Reds had to show resolve and battle from behind, with goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo in three second-half minutes ensuring Jurgen Klopp's side are in the driving seat ahead of the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage in two weeks' time.

Liverpool monopolised the early play in the first half and Jones perhaps should have done better when his shot was well held by Fulham keeper Bernd Leno after six minutes. Then in the 16th minute, Diogo Jota went close to breaking the deadlock for the Reds but he dragged an effort narrowly wide from an acute angle.

Four minutes later, the Cottagers mustered their first opportunity on goal - and scored. Virgil van Dijk’s tame header gave the visitors possession deep around Liverpool’s own penalty area and the ball would be worked to Willian to fire home.

Liverpool tried to muster a comeback, with Joe Gomez's well-struck shot from outside the area going just off target in stoppage-time the closest they came to an equaliser before the interval.

Klopp's side came out aggressively in the second period and Ryan Gravenberch slalomed his way beyond several white shirts before going for goal. His effort beat Leno - but fired the wrong side of the post. The Liverpool boss then made a double substitution when introducing Gakpo and Darwin Nunez - and that would prove the inspiration to turn the tie on its head.

In the 68th minute, the hosts restored parity when Jones' left-footed shot from outside the box ricocheted off Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo and into the back of the net. And just three minutes later, the Reds had the lead. It was the subs who combined as Nunez pulled a ball back for Gakpo to deftly finish.

Liverpool looked to augment their advantage rather than sitting back, with Nunez forcing a fine save out of Leno with his head then again from close range in the 89th minute. It means the Reds are now just 90 minutes from reaching the Carabao Cup final - but there is still plenty of work to do when they meet Fulham. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 6 Little chance with the opening goal despite being beaten at is near post. Held a shot from Andreas Pereira in the first half. Made one good stop from Bobby De Cordova-Reid in the second half before Liverpool had equalised.

2 . Conor Bradley - 8 Had one cross narrowly cut out and twice won possession impressively in the first half. Continued in that manner after the break with his attacking influence becoming more potent as the game wore on. An excellent display.

3 . Ibrahima Konate - 6 Looked half-a-second behind things in the first half at times and was ponderous, although did dispossess a breaking Antonee Robinson. More assured in the second half but did get into a mix-up with van Dijk on one occasion.