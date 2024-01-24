Liverpool booked their spot in the Carabao Cup final as they earned a 3-2 aggregate victory over Fulham.

The semi-final second leg at Craven Cottage finished a 1-1 draw, with Luis Diaz's early goal proving enough for the Reds to set up a clash against Chelsea at Wembley next month. Jurgen Klopp's side were far from their best on the banks of the River Thames but they're now just 90 minutes away from claiming the first piece of silverware this season - and of the new era being built at Anfield.

The game started in a lively fashion and Fulham rued a big miss to level the tie in the seventh minute when Joao Palhinha was left in acres of space from a corner but volleyed over.

Just three minutes later, Liverpool took full advantage and took a two-goal aggregate lead. Diaz showed endeavour to control Jarell Quansah's raking pass before cutting inside and shooting, with his effort squirming beyond Cottagers keeper Bernd Leno at the near post.

Diaz again had the ball in the back of the net in the 28th minute but the goal was disallowed after Darwin Nunez had drifted offside.

Fulham then started to threaten and Reds keeper Caoimhin Kelleher was forced into a smart save to deny Raul Jiminez on 32 minutes.

The visitors created a decent opening less than a minute into the second half but Diaz was caught between two minds before wasting the ball. Then the Reds were given an almighty scare in the 53rd minute. Kelleher was beaten off his line from a Fulham set-piece and the ball fell kindly for Andreas Pereira - but he could only crash against the post. Liverpool launched a swift counter-attack but Harvey Elliott's tame shot was saved by Leno.

Nunez then finally burst into life as he was kept out by the fingertips of Leno before curling a shot just wide in the 63rd minute.

It was no surprise that Fulham would enjoy a spell of pressure on the Liverpool goal - and they set up an interesting finale to the encounter when an unlikely scorer in Issa Diop with 13 minutes remaining.

But the Reds held out stoically to move into the final where they'll face Chelsea - a repeat of the 2022 showpiece which Liverpool won on penalties. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 24: Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Darwin Nunez during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage on January 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Darwin Nunez during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage on January 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

2 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 7 Thwarted a dangerous cross in the first half and then tipped a Raul Jimenez effort wide. Got away with it when he was caught off his line in the second half, with Pereira hitting the post and had little chance with Diop's goal. Made a decent stop soon after that and took a booking for wasting a bit of time.

3 . Conor Bradley - 7 Stuff to the difficult task of marking Antonee Robinson and Willian in the first half. Started to get more involved attacking-wise in the second half and his overlapping runs that were largely underused shouldn't go without credit. However, rushed out to Wilson overzealously and skipped past too easily for the equaliser.