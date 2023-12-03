Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 4-3 win against Fulham in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool maintained their perfect record at Anfield this season as they snatched a pulsating 4-3 win against Fulham in the Premier League.

The Reds led the game twice before they had to come from behind, with Trent Alexander-Arnold netting a late winner that sent the home crowd into euphoria. Jurgen Klopp's men were not at their free-flowing best, especially in the opening 45 minutes, but dug in to stay on the heels of leaders Arsenal.

The first half proved to be a frenetic affair, with four goals scored. Liverpool took the lead in the 20th minute when Alexander-Arnold whipped a free-kick off the bar, with the ball hitting Fulham keeper Bernd Leno and ricocheting into the net.

However, Fulham were level just five minutes later - with Reds academy graduate Harry Wilson coming back to punish his former club. The Cottagers launched a swift attack and Wilson rounded off the move when tucking home from close range.

Those in attendance would witness another magnificent Liverpool goal with seven minutes before half-time. Fulham gave possession away cheaply and the ball dropped for Alexis Mac Allister, whose fierce volley found the top corner for his first goal since signing from Brighton.

Yet the Cottagers asked the Reds plenty of questions and restored parity for a second time in stoppage time. Kenny Tete got on the end of a corner and flicked a shot beyond home keeper Caoimhin Kelleher. The offside flag initially chalked off the goal but a VAR review deemed the Fulham defender in a legal position.

Liverpool upped their intensity in the second period but lacked cutting edge. Darwin Nunez had two golden chances - crashing one off the crossbar before getting his footwork all wrong and missing the target completely.

Fulham took full advantage and they took the lead for the first time in the 80th minute when Bobby De Cordova-Reid headed home at the back post. However, the Reds showed the resolve required if they are to challenge for the title this campaign. Substitute Wataru Endo curled a shot from outside the box into the top corner which gave Liverpool belief. Then with two minutes remaining, Alexander-Arnold produced the goods, which sparked wild celebrations.

Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 6 May be disappointed he failed to keep out Tete's goal. No chance with the others and made a good save in the second half.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 Denied a wonderful goal to add to his lengthy highlight reel as it went down as an own goal. Was good on the ball in the first half but Fulham took advantage when he roamed into midfield. Looked the most likely to create something in the second period then indeed got his goal with a sublime finish.

3 . Joel Matip - 6 Loose pass gave Fulham possession to net their first goal. Got targeted down the right by Fulham but made some decent blocks. However, was subbed in the 69th minute with what looked to be a knee injury.