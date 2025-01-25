Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool player ratings from the 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool stayed six points clear at the top of the Premier League as they sauntered to a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town at Anfield.

A Cody Gakpo double and goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah ensured a comfortable victory, although the Reds will be frustrated they could not record a clean sheet as Jacob Greaves netted in the dying embers for the Tractor Boys. But Arne Slot’s side’s triumph could well have been more emphatic and they took another step towards being crowned champions.

Liverpool set the tone in the first minute with Gakpo flashing a shot over the crossbar fro 20 yards. But in the 11th minute, the deadlock was broken when Ibrahima Konate found Szoboszlai in space and he created himself space before firing a low effort into the corner.

The Reds continued to dominate and they doubled their advantage 10 minutes before the break when Gakpo’s cross to the back post was brought down by Salah and he crashed into the roof of the net.

A minute before half-time, Slot’s troops had all three points sealed. Szoboszlai again found space, this time in the box and while his shot was saved by Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton, Gakpo was perfectly placed to finish the rebound.

It was no surprise that Liverpool continued to press their foot on the gas in the second period. They had to wait until the 66th minute to add a fourth goal - but it was worth it. Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a trademark cross that Gakpo headed home into the far corner.

The Reds almost had a fifth when Alexander-Arnold was teed-up by Salah but his shot crashed off the bar. There was disappointed late on when Greaves found space from a corner to head home a consolation for Ipswich. With Arsenal winning 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool stay six points ahead at the summit of the table, but have a game in hand on the second-placed Gunners. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 7

Barely had anything to do in the first half except beat away a corner when being fouled. Clutched an Omari Hutchinson shot in the second half but then brilliantly thwarted Enciso’s header. No chance with the late goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8

Linked up well with Salah throughout the first half. Saw more of the ball after the break as a couple of dangerous crosses were cut out before his ball into the box was on the money for Gakpo’s second goal. Then went close with a long-range shot of his own before rattling the crossbar. Won plenty of his duels, too.

Ibrahima Konate - 8

Completely bullied Liam Delap in the first half and showed fine vision to assist Szoboszlai’s opener. Kept on dominating Ipswich’s danger man Delap after the break.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Cruised through the opening period. Barely had to get out of first gear in the second period.

Andy Robertson - 7

A constant outlet in the first half down the flank and his deceiving overlap allowed Gakpo to cross for Salah’s goal. Not as involved after the break as more of Liverpool’s play stemmed down the right wing.

Ryan Gravenberch - 8

Went around stamping out fires in the first half and was so strong on the ball, as well as picking out Szoboszlai which led to the third goal. Continued to doing everything right after the break and was understandably subbed after the fourth goal went in.

Alexis Mac Allister - 8

Oozed class in and out of possession in the first half as he always made the right decisions. Kept playing with composure after the break and was substituted to a round of applause.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 8

Took his goal superbly and went so close to adding another but Gakpo was there to finish the rebound. Then went close again towards the end of the first half. Got into some dangerous areas in the second period before behind subbed in the 68th minute.

Mo Salah - 7

Got crowded out a few times early on but started having more joy in the first half and took his goal with aplomb. Played one wonderful pass into the path of Szobsozlai shortly into the second period and wriggled his way into the box to tee-up Alexander-Arnold’s chance that hit the bar.

Luis Diaz - 6

Fairly quiet for much of the first half but started to see more of the ball towards the end. Improved somewhat after the break but couldn’t impact things as he’d have liked. Subbed in the closing stages.

Cody Gakpo - 9

Looked to get Ipswich on the back foot when he could. Whipped in a fine cross for Salah’s cross then was in the right place to stab home Liverpool’s third. Had to be patient in the second half but finally got his chance and snaffled it when heading home Alexander-Arnold’s cross. Subbed right after that to a standing ovation. Rampant.

Sub 1 - Wataru Endo (replaced Gravenberch) - 7

Put himself about and was on the end of a heavy foul from Enciso that could well have been a red card.

Sub 2 - Harvey Elliott (replaced Szoboszlai) - 6

Sent a volley just wide after coming on.

Sub 3 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Gakpo) - 6

Didn’t get too many opportunities.

Sub 4 - Jayden Danns (replaced Mac Allister) - N/A

Operated in a midfield position.

Sub - Federico Chiesa - N/A

More minutes for the winger.