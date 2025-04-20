Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings from the 1-0 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool moved within three points of being crowned Premier League champions as they battled to a 1-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, the homegrown player out of contract at the end of the season, returned from injury to come to his boyhood club’s rescue with a second-half strike. Arne Slot’s men had a plethora of chances but lacked composure in the final third before Alexander-Arnold’s breakthrough. And while Liverpool moved within one victory of claiming their 20th title, Leicester’s relegation back to the Championship was confirmed.

Liverpool must have thought they’d broken the deadlock in the third minute when Luis Diaz slipped in Mo Salah but his shot struck the inside of the far post - before ricocheting off the other side of the goal.

Seven minutes later, it was Leicester’s turn to hit the woodwork when a fierce Wilfred Ndidi effort left Reds goalkeeper flat-footed. Liverpool broke at pace and Cody Gakpo’s cross picked out Salah at the back stikck but he was denied by home keeper Mads Hermansen.

Gakpo was then twice denied by Hermansen and then Salah couldn’t keep down Kostas Tsimikas when picked out in space three minutes before the interval. Then in stoppage-time, Luis Diaz’s acrobatic effort whistled just wide.

Liverpool continued to dominate after the break, with Dominik Szoboszlai having a 20-yard effort saved, Tsimikas being kept out and Salah curling wide. It appeared that Liverpool would never score when, in the 76th minute, Salah’s deft header hit the post and then Diogo Jota struck the bar. But Leicester failed to clear their lines and the ball fell to Alexander-Arnold, whose left-foot shot squirmed its way through Hermansen and sparked wild celebrations.

That was enough for Liverpool to claim all three points, putting them on the cusp of the Premier League title, which can officially be won in next weekend’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 6

Would have been relieved to see Ndidi’s shot hit the post and otherwise untested. Showed by Patson Daka for Leicester’s disallowed goal in the second period.

Conor Bradley - 5

Had some shaky moments against Stepy Mavadidi in the first half. Got on the overlap a couple of times after the break but had to pull the trigger when he had the chance to and was then booked for a cynical foul. Subbed in the 71st minute.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

Sound defensively in the first half getting across to cover the right flank and had a header from a corner cleared over the bar.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Breezed through the first half and passing caught the eye throughout. Similar in the second period.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7

Didn’t do much wrong in the first half and a bursting run followed by his cross almost created the opener. Got in some threatening positions in the second half and had an effort well kept out.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

A little untidy at times in the first half but otherwise sound.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7

Put in a shift in the first half and kept things ticking as per usual. Similar in the second period and slowed things down when he had to.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6

Free-kick failed to truly test Hermansen but showed energy in the first half. More involved after the break, having one stinging effort well saved, pulling a cross from the byline and whipping in a good deliver for a Jota header. Subbed in the 71st minute.

Mo Salah - 6

Could have had a hat-trick in the opening 45 minutes but appeared he’d left his shooting boots on Merseyside. Had ore opportunities in the second half but unusually lacked his cutting edge. Did have a part to play in Alexander-Arnold’s goal.

Luis Diaz - 6

Knitted things together well in the first half and would have netted a sublime goal had his bicycle kick been on target. Cracked one effort in the second period and couldn’t really get involved as he’d have liked even after switching to the left flank. Subbed in stoppage-time.

Cody Gakpo - 6

Posed Leicester a threat throughout the first half but just lacked a killer instinct, having a stooping header well saved. Cut inside a bit too much rather than trying to get to the byline and crossing. Subbed in the 60th minute.

Sub 1 - Diogo Jota (replaced Gakpo) - 6

Should have done better with a couple of efforts but did add more craft leading the line.

Sub 2 - Trent Alexander-Arnold (replaced Bradley) - 8

Came up with a glorious moment that has Liverpool three points away from the title.

Sub 3 - Harvey Elliott (replaced Szoboszlai) - 7

Gave more guile to Liverpool’s attack.

Sub 4 - Curtis Jones (replaced Diaz) - N/A