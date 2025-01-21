Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool player ratings from the 2-1 win over LOSC Lille in the Champions League at Anfield.

Liverpool confirmed their place in the Champions League last 16 as they earned a 2-1 win over LOSC Lille at Anfield.

Goals from Mo Salah and Harvey Elliott either side of half-time ensured the Reds made it seven wins from as many matches in Europe’s elite club competition and they remain top of the league format. Arne Slot’s side never really had to get out of third gear, with their task aided when the French visitors were reduced to 10 men in the second half.

Lille mustered the first chance inside the opening 60 seconds but Gabriel Gumundsson flashes wide at the near post.

The Reds had most of the ball for the remainder of the first half although they struggled to create clear-cut chances. However, in the 34th minute, they found the breakthrough. Curtis Jones played a perfectly-weighted through ball for Salah, who kept his composure to finish.

Then in the 44th minute, Salah had a chance to double the advantage when he wriggled away from Lille’s defence but crept his shot just wide of the far post.

Two minutes into the second period, Salah had another opening but he again couldn’t find the target while Darwin Nunez was thwarted by onrushing goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier in the 58th minute. A minute later, there was a pivotal moment when Lille were reduced to 10 men, wit Aissa Mandi issued a second yellow card for fouling the breaking Luis Diaz.

Yet despite their numerical disadvantage, Les Dogues levelled in the 62nd minute. Hakon Arnar Haraldsson’s shot was blocked but the ball dropped kindly for dangerman Jonathan David, who swept home.

Liverpool restored their advantage five minutes later, though, through the lively substitute Elliott when a corner fell to him on the edge of the box and his shot took a wicked deflection to leave Chevalier flat-footed.

After that, the Reds had openings to increase their advantage but Chevalier was in inspired form, repelling Salah at his near post then two efforts from substitute Federico Chiesa. Nunez did put the ball in the net from Chiesa’s second effort but he was flagged offside.

In truth, it was as comfortable a triumph as they come for Liverpool, who will play their final Champions League game of the league phase against PSV Eindhoven next week knowing the pressure is off. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 6

Not thoroughly convincing when coming to collect a cross but that was the only bit of action he saw in the first half. Looked like he was going to save Haraldsson’s shot comfortably but for Tsimikas’ block then was left with no chance to keep out David’s subsequent effort. Otherwise untested.

Conor Bradley - 6

Couldn’t get forward as much as he’d have liked in the first half but played some decent passes to get Liverpool going. Had more joy in the second half on the overlap although allowed his man to get on the wrong side of him for the cross that led to the equaliser. Subbed in the closing stages.

Jarell Quansah - 7

Faultless in the first half and found Gravenberch a couple of times to beat Lille’s press. May be slightly disappointed he didn’t do better with a second-half header that went over the bar but didn’t put a foot wrong.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Breezed through the first half. Similar in the second half.

Kostas Tsimikas -

Provided an outlet on the overlap when he could in the first half, with one cross being cut out before his sliding tackle pilfered possession to launch the attack for Liverpool’s opener. Did fine for the most part after the break but maybe should have allowed Haraldsson’s shot to run through to Alisson.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

Efficient on the ball but looked a bit leggy in the first half. Subbed at half-time.

Curtis Jones - 7

Battled away in the first half and executed a fine pass to assist Salah’s opener. Then made an important tackle in his own box just before the break. Subbed at half-time having received treatment.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6

Showed his usual energy in the first half without really impacting things. Played slightly deeper after the break before being subbed in the 63rd minute.

Mo Salah - 8

Had little joy before doing what is required from top players as he dispatched his chance. Went so close to adding a second with his finish sliding just the wrong side of the far post. Probably should have taken one of the chances he had in the second half but back on the scoresheet nonetheless.

Darwin Nunez - 6

Displayed excellent work-rate in the first half but dragged his only shot well wide. Continued to battle away in the second period but maybe should have lifted his chance over the keeper. Tapped home late on but was denied by the offside flag.

Luis Diaz - 7

Got Liverpool on the counter-attack a couple of times in the first half and almost had an assist when picking out Salah. Drew the foul from Mandi that led to the red card and put in a shift before being substituted in the 75th minute.

Sub 1 - Alexis Mac Allister (replaced Gravenberch) - 7

Kept things ticking and made an important block which sent a shot over the bar.

Sub 2 - Harvey Elliott (replaced Jones) - 8

Made a sensation impact after coming on after the break. Was at the heart of plenty of Liverpool’s better moves and slipped the through ball in for Diaz which led to Mandi’s dismissal. Then got the stroke of luck he deserved when his effort took a significant deflection that won the Reds the game. Did almost get punished late on when he didn’t quite see the ball out on his own touchline.

Sub 3 - Wataru Endo (replaced Szoboszlai) - 7

Did everything right on and off the ball showing his experience.

Sub 4 - Federico Chiesa (replaced Diaz) - 7

Went close to scoring twice only to be denied by two good saves.

Sub 5 - Trent Alexander-Arnold (replaced Bradley) - N/A