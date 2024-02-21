Liverpool restored a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table as they battled from behind to earn a 4-1 victory over Luton Town at Anfield.

The Reds fell behind after 12 minutes and missed a plethora of opportunities before second-half goals from Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott ensured that Jurgen Klopp's depleted side did not slip up in the title race.

Liverpool were without 11 players because of injuries, including talisman Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold but they displayed the qualities that will be required from now until the end of the season if they're to be crowned champions.

The hosts started at a frenetic pace but spurned two good chances to take the lead. In the third minute, Luis Diaz latched onto a long ball and was left one-on-one with Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski but couldn’t adjust his feet properly.

Then two minutes later, Harvey Elliott played a delightful lobbed pass to pick out Diaz in space but this time he curled wide.

The Reds were left to rue those opportunities, with the Hatters breaking the deadlock with their first breakaway on 12 minutes. Tahith Chong’s shot was kept out by Liverpool keeper Caoimin Kelleher but the ball fell kindly for Chiedozie Ogbene to nod into an empty net at the back post.

Liverpool went in search of an equaliser and dominated for the remainder of the first half but continued to lack a cutting edge, with Diaz, Elliott Ryan Gravenberch all having efforts that largely untroubled Kaminski.

Klopp's side must have started thinking it wasn't going to be their night six minutes into the second half when another opportunity fell for Diaz, whose effort appeared to be heading for the far corner only for Teden Mengi to make a crucial block.

But in the 56th minute, the Reds finally put the ball in the back of the net to restore parity when van Dijk stooped low to emphatically head home Alexis Mac Allister's corner.

It would take Liverpool only two minutes to then take the lead. Mac Allister fizzed in a cross and Gakpo's bullet header left Kaminski with no chance.

The home side then wrapped up all three points in the 71st minute as Diaz finally got the goal he deserved. Andy Robertson did well to win the ball and release the Colombia international, who skipped past a Luton defender before this time keeping his composure to slide into the near corner.

And in the 90th minute, Elliott put the gloss on the victory when he was first to react to a loose ball and found the top corner.

Despite being hit with a raft of injury blows, the Reds put more daylight between themselves and Manchester City and Arsenal - and now their attention turns to the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 7 Played a great ball over the top to pick out Diaz for an early chance. May be disappointed he didn't do better with Chong's effort for Luton's opener, however. Made an important punched clearance late on and then did well to hold a Ross Barkley effort.

2 . Conor Bradley - 7 Should have really went with Chong for Luton's opener but did well otherwise in the first half. Added energy into the second half, with one jinking run into the box creating a big chance for Diaz, while he had an attempt of his own well saved. Subbed in the 68th minute.

3 . Jarell Quansah - 7 Made on excellent challenge on Alfie Doughty in the first half and forayed out with the ball on one occasion. Solid after the break.