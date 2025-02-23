Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 2-0 victory against Man City in the Premier League.

Liverpool moved 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League as Mo Salah fired his 30th goal of the season in a 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

The Reds delivered a professional performance at the Etihad Stadium, with Salah opening the scoring and then Dominik Szoboszlai doubling the advantage before half-time. While Arne Slot’s side had to go without the ball for large parts, they defended with discipline and were ruthless at the other end of the pitch.

Match report

Liverpool had to soak up early pressure in the first half. But in the 14th minute, with their first effort on goal, the Reds were ahead. A corner off the training ground saw the ball worked to Salah, whose shot took a deflection and found the back of the net.

And while City continued to monopolise the ball, and had a goal through Omar Marmoush ruled out for offside, Liverpool still posed a threat and doubled their lead. Salah was again involved as he cut a ball back for Szoboszlai, whose finish left City goalkeeper Ederson flat-footed.

Liverpool thought they had put the game to rest in the 56th minute when Szoboszlai burst beyond the City defence and squared to Curtis Jones for a tap-in. But after a VAR review, Szoboszlai was adjudged to have strayed just offside.

Seconds after that decision, City went close through Omar Marmoush but visiting goalkeeper Alisson Becker made a fine save. And after that, there were not too many openings. City struggled to break down a tight Liverpool defence, while Szoboszlai had an effort blocked after driving into the box.

It was a victory that Liverpool deserved as they took another step closer to taking City’s crown and being anointed new Premier League champions.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 7

Got off his line to collect a couple of crosses in the first half and made several routine saves. Made a fine stop from Marmoush just seconds after Liverpool’s goal had been denied by VAR.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Given a really hard time by Jeremy Doku in the first half and got beaten several times. Tightened up after the break, to his credit, and had more of an impact in possession.

Ibrahima Konate - 9

So dominant in the first half making a lot of clearances. Mopped up so much after the break.

Virgil van Dijk - 9

Won everything that came his way in the first half. The same in the second half. An absolute monstrous display.

Andy Robertson - 7

Got spun by Savinho early in the first half but tightened up after that. Needed a bit more finesse with one cross in the second half and looked to tire, so it was not a big surprise he was subbed in the 74th minute.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

Barely saw the ball in the first half but was efficient when on it. Saw more of the ball after the break and made a couple of important defensive contributions.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7

Similar to Gravenberch as he had to try to repel City in the first half - and took the sting out of the game when going down injured which would lead to Liverpool’s second goal. Dug in after the break.

Mo Salah - 8

Tucked home for his 30th goal of the season before showing clever footwork to tee-up Szoboszlai but his defensive contribution was even better in the first half. Continued to cause City issues after the break with his passing and darting runs. Subbed in stoppage-time.

Curtis Jones - 7

Displayed show much energy in the first period as he was the furthest man forward at times. Kept that way after the break, making one brave tackle near the edge of Liverpool’s box, and thought he had put the game to rest only for the offside flag. Subbed in the 74th minute.

Luis Diaz - 6

Won the corner for the opening goal but struggled with the ball otherwise in the first half and was a bit wasteful. Couldn’t get the ball under control when slipped in after the break but did have a chance well saved. Also offered defensive support before being subbed in the 79th minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 8

Never stopped running in the first half. Kept his part of the bargain in the set-piece drill to yield the opener and then showed fine composure to net the second. Movement kept on causing City issues as he strayed narrowly offside as he thought he’d assisted Jones and then had a late shot blocked.

Sub 1 - Kostas Tsimikas (replaced Andy Robertson) - 6

Made one clearance that City wanted an indirect free-kick for as Alisson gathered. The right call was made.

Sub 2 - Wataru Endo (replaced Jones) - 6

Gave his usual nous and steel.

Sub 3 - Cody Gakpo (replaced Diaz) - N/A

Sub 4 - Jarell Quansah (replaced Alexander-Arnold) - N/A

Sub 5 - Harvey Elliott (replaced Salah) - N/A