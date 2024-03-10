Liverpool and Manchester City could not be separated as they played out an enthralling 1-1 draw in the Premier League title battle at Anfield.

Alexis Mac Allister's second-half penalty for the Reds cancelled out John Stones' opener before the break - and it means that Arsenal sit top of the table on goal difference.

Jurgen Klopp's side were much the better outfit against the reigning champions but lacked a killer instinct where it mattered in the final third. And it meant that Klopp's final battle against his old sparring partner Pep Guardiola ended honours even - with the title race remaining wide open.

Liverpool goalkeeper was forced into two saves in the opening eight minutes as he kept out efforts from Julian Alvarez and Kevin De Bruyne. The Reds started to get on top and Luis Diaz had the ball in the back of the net on 19 minutes but Darwin Nunez was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.

And four minutes later, City took the lead. De Bruyne delivered a pinpoint corner to the front post and John Stones escaped the Liverpool defence to finish.

To their credit, Klopp's troops made a good response but could not find an equaliser before the interval. In the 31st minute, Dominik Szoboszlai found space inside the box but headed wide before Diaz flashes narrowly off target on 42 minutes.

And less than two minutes into the second half, Liverpool were gifted an opener to equalise. City defender Nathan Ake's backpass to Ederson was under-hit, with Nunez nipping in to win the ball and then was taken out by the visiting keeper - with referee Michael Oliver immediately pointing to the penalty spot. Mac Allister stepped up and fired home with aplomb.

The home side firmly took the game to City after that point. Mo Salah was introduced off the bench and should have had an assist when his splitting pass set Diaz free but the Colombia international opened up his body too much and shanked his shot wide. Diaz let another chance get away from him soon after before Nunez had an effort well kept out by Stefan Ortega, who had replaced the injured Ederson in City's goal.

Liverpool were fired a huge warning that City still carried a punch with a minute remaining as they launched a swift attack but Jeremy Doku's angled effort struck the post.

The Reds pushed for a winner, with Mac Allister wanting a penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage-time when challenged by Doku but a VAR check deemed Oliver's decision the correct one.

Neither Liverpool or City could land a blow in the epic title battle which means it will continue to go down to the wire. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 7 Made two decent early saves in the first half and little chance with Stones' goal. Made another good stop from Foden in the second period.

2 . Conor Bradley - 8 Battled away in the first half defensively and gave a threat going forward. Started the second half well but subbed in the 61st minute.

3 . Jarell Quansah - 8 Made one fine block in the first half and helped hold up Haaland to spurn a shooting chance. Got away with giving the ball away on one occasion after the break but that was his only error and had an attempt on goal kept out.