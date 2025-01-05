Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty-spot during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield on January 05, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings from the 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool missed out on a chance to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Anfield.

The Reds battled from behind with Cody Gakpo and a Mo Salah penalty putting them in front but couldn’t hold on for victory. In truth, a share of the spoils was fair on the balance of things although Arne Slot may be disappointed a win wasn’t secured.

Liverpool had the first sight on goal in 13th minute when Luis Diaz flew a shot wide. A minute later, the Reds went agonisingly close as a slick passing move saw Cody Gakpo released on goal but he couldn’t hit the target.

The home side had another big chance when Mo Salah picked out Alexis Mac Allister’s late run into the box but the midfielder’s volley was well saved by visiting goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United then started to show their threat and could well have went ahead in the 20th minute but Amad Diallo couldn’t steer a header towards goal. Ryan Gravenberch flashed a long-range shot just wide in the 29th minute for Liverpool and then Alisson Becker was forced into his first save when thwarting Rasmus Hojlund. The Reds did counter from that effort but Salah couldn’t keep his shot down.

Liverpool made a sluggish start to the second period and found themselves behind within seven minutes. Lisandro Martinez somehow found himself acres of space in the area and rifled home via the underside of the crossbar. United went close to doubling their lead only for Alisson to keep out Dalot’s effort.

But despite being far from their best, Slot’s troops engineered an equaliser 59th minute. Mac Allister displayed excellent vision to pick up Gakpo, who cut inside and fired home. And 11 minutes later, Liverpool moved ahead. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross struck the arm of Matthijs De Ligt although on-field referee Michael Oliver turned down the appeal. However, Oliver was recommended to review the incident by VAR on the pitchside monitor - and pointed to the penalty. Salah stepped up and kept his cool to beat Onana and send Anfield into raptures.

However, Liverpool’s lead would last just 10 minutes as United equalised through Amad Diallo. The Reds did have a chance to win it when Virgil van Dijk was left unmarked at the back post but his shot lacked purchase and Onana gathered. then in the dying embers, United spurned a massive opportunity but Harry Maguire couldn’t keep is shot down.

A win would have ensured Liverpool moved eight points above second-placed Arsenal. The gap is now six, though, with the Reds having played one game fewer. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 6

Didn’t have a save to make in the first half but was good with his feet. Little chance with either of United’s goals in the second half but made a couple of saves.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 4

Pilfered of the ball early on and beaten a couple of times down the flank and played Hojlund onside for the late chance in the first half but did play some nice passes. Really poor at the start of the second half, giving the ball away that would lead to United’s opener and got caught ball-watching. Did whip in the cross that led to the penalty, though, before being booked when stopping a United counter. Subbed in the closing stages.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

Got in the way of everything that came his way in the first half. Continued that way in the second half before maybe not betting tight enough to Alejandro Garnacho’s cross for Dallo’s goal.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Was dominant in the opening period. Made a big sliding block from a Diogo Dalot shot early in the second period and marshalled the backline with authority. Will be disappointed he didn’t net at the end, though.

Andy Robertson - 5

Didn’t see too much action in the first half. Similar in the second half but allowed Diallo nip in front for United’s equaliser.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

Caught the eye with his passing and crashed one effort just wide in the opening period. Couldn’t really dictate as he’d have liked after the interval.

Alexis Mac Allister - 8

Was excellent on the ball in the first half and late run into the box almost yielded the opening goal. Kept things ticking in the second half and then excellent vision to find Gakpo for the equaliser. Continued to put his foot in after that.

Curtis Jones - 5

Had some decent moments in the first half but couldn’t really get involved. Did liven up after the break but was subbed on the hour mark.

Mo Salah - 6

Too peripheral for his own liking in the first half but did send the cross in for Mac Allister’s chance and wasted a decent one of his own. Then not having of the ball in the second period, he made no mistake when getting a chance from the penalty spot and keeping his cool. Almost

Luis Diaz - 5

Played a fine pass around the corner for Gakpo’s chance but otherwise was isolated in the first half. The same in the second period before being withdrawn on the hour mark.

Cody Gakpo - 6

Went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock but otherwise couldn’t impact the first half. Did produce a moment of brilliance to equalise as he crashed home but couldn’t impact things otherwise. Subbed in the closing stages.

Sub 1 - Diogo Jota (replaced Jones) - 6

Gave Liverpool more legs without really hurting United. Had a couple of late shots blocked.

Sub 2 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Diaz) - 5

Forced De Lijt to be booked with one menacing run after coming on but otherwise quiet.

Sub 3 - Conor Bradley (replaced Alexander-Arnold) - N/A

Sub 4 - Harvey Elliott (replaced Gakpo) - N/A