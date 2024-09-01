Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 3-0 win against Man Utd in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Liverpool continued their perfect start to the 2024-25 Premier League season as they delivered an imperious 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

A Luis Diaz first-half double and a goal from Mo Salah after the interval gave head coach Arne Slot an impressive triumph in his first meeting against the Reds’ bitter foes. In truth, Liverpool’s win could have been even more emphatic but they’ll be more than satisfied with the performance and scoreline.

The visitors mustered the first chance on goal in the fourth minute when Diogo Jota dragged wide from an acute angle. Two minutes later, the visitors thought they had broken the deadlock when Diaz’s cross picked out Trent Alexander-Arnold to finish at the back post. However, a VAR review deemed that Salah had interfered with play when standing in an offside position.

And while the Reds enjoyed the better of the play, they had to wait until the 35th minute to open the scoring. Ryan Gravenberch pilfered the ball in midfield and played it wide to Salah, who stood up a cross for Diaz to head home with aplomb.

Seven minutes later, the two Liverpool wingers combined again to double the advantage. This time Salah made an intelligent quick pass to Diaz, who whipped a low shot into the bottom corner.

To their credit, United almost got back into the game shortly into the second half but Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker made a good save from Joshua Zirkzee.

Then in the 56th minute, Slot’s troops put the game beyond reach. Alexis Mac Allister won the ball in midfield and picked out Dominik Szoboszlai and he found Salah whose clinical first-time effort picked out the corner.

A minute later, Salah probably should have had his second goal when he burst into the area but couldn’t keep his effort down. Szoboszlai also had a chance to increase the advantage but failed to get a shot off on goal. Yet that didn’t matter as the Reds saw out the crunch encounter comfortably, leaving only them and Manchester City as the two teams in the Premier League to win all of their fixtures so far.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 8

Had to make one save in the first half from Noussair Mazraoui and got off his line impressively on a couple of occasions. Parried a low Joshua Zirkzee effort shortly after the interval and then made another fine stop from a Zirkzee header. A third successive clean sheet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Denied what would have been a memorable goal because of VAR. Tested a couple of times defensively in the first half but so clever on the ball. Got forward with encouragement in the second period before being subbed in the 76th minute.

Ibrahima Konate - 8

An absolute beast throughout, thwarting everything that came his way.

Virgil van Dijk - 8

Didn’t put a foot wrong throughout despite being booked in the second half.

Andy Robertson - 7

Shackled Alejandro Garnacho effortlessly throughout. Didn’t contribute much going forward but didn’t need to bomb on and kept disciplined. Subbed in the 83rd minute.

Ryan Gravenberch - 8

Was immense in the first half as he gave Liverpool so much thrust, energy and nous in the middle of the park. Booked early into the second half and not as involved as much. However, was still impressive and made an important interception to stop a late chance.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7

Had his moments in the first half without really making an impact. But completely bullied Kobbie Mainoo off the ball which gave Liverpool the chance to break at speed and bag their third goal.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7

Knitted things together in the No.10 role and won the ball back a couple of times in the first half.Took up some intelligent positions in the second period and got the assist for Liverpool’s third goal. However, should have pulled the trigger when presented with a chance to add a fourth.

Mo Salah - 9

Didn’t have any sights on goal but proved Liverpool’s creator-in-chief. A fine cross with his right foot to assist Diaz’s opener and then his second assist with the outside of his boot was magnificent. Yet didn’t need asking twice when an opportunity did come his way, snaffling home to wrap up the triumph and perhaps should have had a second just seconds after the restart. Majestic with three goal contributions.

Diogo Jota - 7

Had one effort that went wide and probably not as involved as he’d have liked in the first half yet energy dragged United’s defence around. Perhaps should have done better when he burst into the box with a chance in the second period. Subbed in the 76th minute.

Luis Diaz - 9

Lost the ball too easily on several occasions before coming alive. Calmly headed home the opener and then took his second brilliantly. Continued to pin back United after the break, as displayed when he was scythed down by Mattijs de Ligt before being subbed in the 66th minute.

Sub 1 - Cody Gakpo - 7

Offered Liverpool protection down the flank.

Sub 2 - Conor Bradley - N/A

Should have had an assist when he picked out Szoboszlai in the box.

Sub 3 - Darwin Nunez - N/A

Curtled an effort just wife on the target from the edge of the area.

Sub 4 - Kostas Tsimikas - N/A

Helped see the game out.