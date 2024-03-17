Liverpool's dreams of a quadruple are over as they crashed out of the FA Cup following a 4-3 loss at the hand of Manchester United.

The Old Trafford tie was a pulsating affair that went all the way to extra-time but the Reds twice threw away the lead, having scarcely been at their best for much of the encounter. Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah gave Jurgen Klopp's men the advantage at half-time and Harvey Elliott netted in the 105th minute but mistakes proved their downfall - and they were duly punished by their bitter rivals.

United were by far the quicker out of the traps and had two shots on goal within the first four minutes. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s effort on the slide was down the throat of Caoimhin Kelleher before the Liverpool goalkeeper made a fine stop to deny Marcus Rashford.

The Reds then carved open their first big opportunity on nine minutes when Salah flashed a volley just wide. And a minute later, the visitors were punished. Alejandro Garnacho’s shot could only be parried by Kelleher and Scott McTominay was on hand to prod into an empty net from close range.

United continued to probe Liverpool, with Andy Robertson making a big block to thwart a Garnacho shot before Rasmus Hojlund wasted a good chance. In the 35th minute, McTominay must have thought he was about to double his and the home side’s tally but Kelleher was in the way.

Liverpool did start to find their way into the game, though, with Wataru Endo putting the ball back into the net on 37 minutes but Salah was adjudged to have been offside beforehand. It appeared that the Reds would go into the interval behind - yet they turned the encounter on its head.

In the 44th minute, Darwin Nunez teed up Mac Allister, whose shot deflected off Kobbie Mainoo and found its way beyond United goalkeeper Andre Onana. And in stoppage-time, Liverpool moved ahead. Nunez’s shot was parried only as far as Salah, who prodded home to send.

The Reds asserted their dominance in the second period but could not find a way to increase their advantage. Nunez produced a couple of good stops from Onana, while they could not kill off a five-vs-two counter-attack. And with three minutes remaining, Liverpool were punished as Antony managed to find the bottom corner on the swivel to equalise.

And at the very death, Marcus Rashford must have thought he'd taken his boyhood club back to Wembley. He beat the offside trap and had only Kelleher to beat. Rashford did just that - but steered wide of the far post.

That meant the game went into extra-time and it was United who made the stronger opening with Antony cracking an effort not too far over and then Victor Lindelof crashing a shot into the side netting. Before the interval, Liverpool mustered an opening and it was taken. Substitute Elliott found space outside the box and tried his luck, with his effort deflecting and finding the far corner to send the 7,000 travelling supporters into raptures.

However, the tie was far from finished and the Reds were architects of their own downfall to allow Erik ten Hag's troops back into the tie. Nunez's lazy pass in his own half was cut out and United took full advantage, with Rashford atoning for his earlier miss to bury beyond Kelleher.

And there was to me more late dram that went United's way. Liverpool committed bodies to try to score a late winner and they were hit on the break, with Amad rounding off the counter attack to leave Klopp's men crestfallen.

Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 6 Kept Liverpool in the game in the first half with several important saves, although may be disappointed he didn't get a stronger hand on Garnacho's shot that led to McTominay breaking the deadlock. Got off his line well in quick succession in the second half and otherwise untested before being helpless to Anthony's late equaliser. Booked for time-wasting in extra-time then saved from Maguire but given no chance to keep out Rashford's effort. No chance with the late winner.

2 . Joe Gomez - 5 Got dragged out and failed to go with Garnacho for United's opening goal but did win the ball back off Fernandes for Liverpool's second. Booked in the second half witched to left-back after Robertson went off. Subbed in the 11th minute of extra-time.

3 . Jarell Quansah - 6 Part of the lacklustre defending for United's opener but driving run into the opposition box would lead to the equaliser. Rock solid after the break, getting an important touch on a Fernandes cross that took the ball away from Hojlund in the area. Defended well under pressure but couldn't keep United at bay.