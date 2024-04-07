Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes are no longer in their own hands as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

The Reds again found it tough against their bitter foes Old Trafford despite having opened the scoring through Luis Diaz. Jurgen Klopp’s men went behind in the second half, although a Mo Salah penalty with seven minutes remaining rescued a point.

But it means Liverpool are now level on points with Arsenal with seven matches remaining - as the race to be crowned champions took its latest twist.

United had the ball in the back of the net inside two minutes through Alejandro Garnacho but the offside flag was swiftly raised. A minute later, Dominik Szoboszlai had a golden chance for Liverpool but his shot was saved by home goalkeeper Andre Onana. Szoboszlai then floated a shot over the bar on 11 minutes before the Reds midfielder flashed wide from an Andy Robertson cross seven minutes later.

But Liverpool got their reward as they finally broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute. Robertson’s corner was flicked on by Darwin Nunez and the ball found its way to Diaz, who acrobatically finished beyond Onanan.

To their credit, United mustered a response when Casemiro’s header was waiting for a red shirt to get on the end of - but one didn’t arrive.

Liverpool ended the first half strongly but could not increase their advantage, with Salah having a couple of efforts saved and Nunez curling a shot over the crossbar.

The Reds came out for the second half the stronger side - but gifted United a way back into the game on 49 minutes. Jarell Quansah’s loose pass found its way to Bruno Fernandes in the centre circle and the Red Devils captain spotted Kelleher out of position and executed a fine long-range finish to equalise.

That opened up the encounter and somehow Klopp’s troops did not regain the lead in the 55th minute. Liverpool mustered a swift counter-attack and Diaz picked out Nunez inside the six-yard box but he got his finish all wrong.

And the Reds were punished for that miss 12 minutes later when Kobbie Mainoo was allowed too much space to turn on the edge of the visitors’ box and found the top corner.

However, Liverpool were given a way back into the clash when substitute Harvey Elliott was hacked down inside the box by Aaron Wan-Bissaka with eight minutes remaining. Salah stepped up and sent Onana the wrong way to get the Reds level.

That gave Liverpool momentum and in the closing stages they had a chance to claim all three points when Andy Robertson headed down for Diaz, but he could not keep his shot down.

There will be mixed feelings at full-time, with the Reds no longer in the driving seat as Arsenal have a better goal difference of +9 while Manchester City are only a point behind. Yet Klopp’s men are still firmly in the mix to be crowned champions. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 6 Didn't have a save to make in the opening 45 minutes and was then helpless for Fernandes' equaliser. Made a decent stop from Rashford's cross-cum-shot after that but then couldn't get near Mainoo's finish. Thwarted a shot in the closing stages. Photo: (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

2 . Conor Bradley - 6 Booked early on for a late challenge but really grew into the first half after Liverpool took the lead. Tried to continue to push forward in the second half but was placed on the back foot after United's equaliser before being subbed in the 66th minute. Photo: (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

3 . Jarell Quansah - 6 Played a couple of shaky passes in the early stages but was solid for the rest of the first half. Made a good tackle on Rashford early in the second half before his loose pass gave United their way back into the game. To be fair, he didn't let that impact him and continued strongly. Photo: (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)