Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 0-0 draw against Man Utd in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool missed out on moving back to the summit of the Premier League as they were held to a frustrating goalless draw against Manchester United at Anfield.

The Reds dominated the game but struggled to muster enough gilt-edged opportunities throughout the encounter. Despite having 34 shots on goal, Jurgen Klopp's men lacked cutting edge and means they're now a point behind Arsenal in the title race.

Liverpool were on front foot for much of the first half yet did not have a killer instinct. In the 28th minute, United keeper was forced into his first save when he pushed Virgil van Dijk's header over the crossbar. Eight minutes later, a Ryan Gravenberch volley that appeared to be on target was deflected wide for a corner - and Ibrahima Konate nodded above the bar when unmarked.

The Reds continued to be frustrated in the second period. Trent Alexander-Arnold hit the side netting two minutes after the restart before Mo Salah's shot from outside the area was easily held by Onana. In the 66th minute, Liverpool must have thought they'd taken the lead when Alexander-Arnold latched onto Salah's pass but his effort flashed just past the post with Onana rooted to his spot.

Moments later, Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker was finally forced into action as he kept out Rasmus Hojlund. The game started to become more of an open affair with Onana parrying a Salah effort to safety on 70 minutes.

With 14 minutes remaining, the Reds thought they were in with a shot for a penalty after Luis Diaz was brought down by Sofyan Amrabat after having a shot on goal, but the appeal wasn't entertained by referee Michael Oliver. In stoppage-time, substitute Cody Gakpo missed a good chance to earn Liverpool a late winner. And while Diogo Dalot was sent off in the dying embers for a second yellow card, the Reds could not take advantage and had to share the spoils - and as a consequence are now second in the Premier League.

Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Liverpool player ratings vs Man Utd. Liverpool player ratings vs Man Utd.

2 . Alisson Becker - 7 Didn't have a shot to save until the 67th minute when he thwarted Hojlund. Also blocked Rashford cross in the closing stages.

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Defensively sound in the first half but was loose on the ball. Made a fine tackle on Garnacho in the second half before and got into better positions, flashing an effort narrowly wide.