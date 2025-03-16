Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks dejected after Alexander Isak of Newcastle United (not pictured) scored his team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Arne Slot’s hopes of winning his first trophy as Liverpool boss failed miserably as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The Reds’ performance was their worst of the season - on the grandest stage of them all - as the Magpies deservedly delivered victory and ended a 70-year wait for a piece of silverware. Federico Chiesa bagged a consolation in added-time to set up somewhat of a nervy finish, Liverpool ultimately didn’t do enough to win the showpiece affair.

While Slot is on track to claim the Premier League title in his maiden season as Liverpool head coach, they were bereft of attacking ideas and were vulnerable defensively.

Newcastle were much the better side in the first half - with Liverpool failing to have a shot on target and mustered a solitary attempt. The Magpies didn’t create anything clear-cut but had their moments, with Sandro Tonali curling an effort just wide in the 24th minute and Bruno Guimaraes’ glancing header down the throat of Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

And on the stroke of half-time, Newcastle deservedly went in front when Dan Burn was left completely unmarked at the back post and powered home a header into the far corner.

Liverpool finally had a sight on goal in stoppage-time when Luis Diaz pulled back a header for Diogo Jota but he skewed well wide.

The Reds had to improve after the break if they were forge a comeback. Yet Newcastle continued to pack a punch and had a goal disallowed for offside when Alexander Isak tapped home from close range. But Liverpool failed to read the warning sign and a minute later, Isak was on target. Jacob Murphy headed back across goal and the Sweden international was left unmarked to sweep into the far corner.

And after that, Liverpool barely rallied. Curtis Jones had a shot saved Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope but the Magpies kept on threatening. And as the Toon Army started their celebrations, the Reds finally carved open a bug opportunity when Harvey Elliott threat a through ball into fellow substitute Chiesa, who kept his composure to finish. The offside flag initially was raised but after a VAR review, the Italian was adjudged to have timed his run to perfection.

However, the Reds were unable to create another opening as Newcastle slowed the game down to perfection. While Liverpool are 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League, it will be a dagger through their heart - and cannot afford a hangover in the top flight.

Liverpool player ratings

Caoimhin Kelleher - 5

Little chance with the opening goal but was solid otherwise in the first half. Again exposed for Isak’s goal and made a fine stop to keep the scoreline down.

Jarell Quansah - 5

Thundered into one tackle but was nearly punished when he cheaply gave the ball away and didn’t offer much going forward in the first half. Didn’t improve much in the second period.

Ibrahima Konate - 6

Made several important blocks in the first half and his sliding tackle bailed out Quansah. Subbed in the 56th minute.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Won so many headers in the first half and several vital interceptions. Felt like he was on a one-man crusade to stop Newcastle at times in the second half.

Andy Robertson - 5

Got beaten down his flank early in the first half but made a couple of important defensive contributions after that. However, was pinned by Murphy for the header which left to Isak’s goal.

Ryan Gravenberch - 4

Didn’t impact the game enough on the ball in the first half and couldn’t protect the defence. Similar in the second half and dropped into defence after Konate’s withdrawl before being subbed in the 74th minute.

Alexis Mac Allister - 4

Unusually lethargic in and out of possession in the first half and got nowhere near challenging Burn for the ball for the opener. Didn’t improve much after the break and criminally gave the ball away deep in his own half which led to Isak’s chance. Subbed in the 67th minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 5

Huffed and puffed his way through the first half. Committed far too many fouls after the break.

Mo Salah - 3

Whipped in one cross that led to Jota’s chance at the end but was anonymous otherwise in the first half. Hardly did a tap in the second period and didn’t contribute much defensively.

Diogo Jota - 4

Had to do better with his late chance after again looking off the pace and was wasteful on the ball in the first half. Kept on losing possession after the break and subbed in the 56th minute.

Luis Diaz - 5

Was Liverpool’s most threatening player in the first half but still couldn’t really cause danger.

Sub 1 - Curtis Jones (replaced Konate) - 7

Injected a bit of pace into Liverpool to his credit and had an effort well saved by Pope. Dropped into defence in the closing stages.

Sub 2 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Jota) - 4

Wasted a potential chance with a heavy touch and not involved otherwise.

Sub 3 - Cody Gakpo (replaced Mac Allister) - 5

Cut inside too much and didn’t come up with anything meaningful.

Sub 4 - Federico Chiesa (replaced Diaz) - 6

Won a free-kick in a decent area and then took his goal well.

Sub 5 - Harvey Elliott (replaced Gravenberch) - 7

Was so positive in possession as he picked out a few clever passes and then engineered Chiesa’a strike.