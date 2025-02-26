Liverpool player ratings from the 2-0 victory against Newcastle United in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool took another giant step towards being crowned Premier League champions with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister were on target as the Reds took advantage of Arsenal’s goalless draw at Nottingham Forest to move 13 points clear at the summit. Arne Slot, who had to watch from the stands serving a touchline ban, would have been highly satisfied with his side’s performance as their triumph could well have been more emphatic.

Match report

Liverpool broke the deadlock in the 11th minute with their first chance on goall. Luis Diaz got to the byline and pulled a cross back for Szoboszlai, who dug out a left-foot finish to score for the second time in as many matches.

The Reds continued on the front foot, with Diogo Jota unable to pick out Mo Salah for what would have been a fine counter-attack while Kostas Tsimikas skewed a decent chance well wide. But on 31 minutes, the home side were fired a major warning shot as Newcastle striker Callum Wilson stayed onside and burst towards goal but failed to hit the target with only Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker to beat.

Szoboszlai thought he’d doubled the Reds’ advantage moments later when teed-up by Diogo Jota on the edge of the box but his swept just wide of the target. Liverpool continued to dominate after the break and got their rewards in the 64th minute when Mo Salah showed good feet and found Mac Allister, whose first-time finish found the far corner.

Newcastle did briefly threaten to get back into the game but the Reds asserted their authority again, with Diaz flashing just wide on the slide and Salah being kept out by Magpies keeper Nick Pope.

It was a performance that underlined all of Liverpool’s best qualities. And with Arsenal being held to a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest, the Premier League title is even closer to their grasp.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 7

Didn’t have to make a save in the first half, although that was down to Wilson’s lack of composure to hit the target. Got off his line to cut out the danger when Newcastle had a spell on top after Liverpool’s second goal.

Made a really important clearance in his own box which Liverpool would open the scoring from and was defensively sound in the opening period. Continued to consistently shut down Magpies attacks after the break and was subbed in the 77th minute. A disciplined display.

Ibrahima Konate - 8

Too slow to get out which played Wilson onside for his chance in the first half but was otherwise excellent throughout.

Virgil van Dijk - 8

Saw a lot of the ball in the first half and was a magnet to danger whenever it came his way.

Kostas Tsimikas - 6

Supported in attack when he could in the first half but couldn’t resist shooting on one occasion with his effort flying well wide. Kept it tight after the break.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

Had his moments on the ball but was so important defensively in the first half. Read so much of the play in the second half to stop Newcastle and subbed in the 7

Alexis Mac Allister - 8

Played his part in the opening goal by driving forward with the ball and was intelligent in possession throughout the first half. Continued that way in the second period and intercepted the ball before continuing his run into the box to double the lead. Subbed in the 88th minute.

Dominik Szboszlai - 8

Took his goal well and almost had another in the first half. Played with energy aplenty in the second period and didn’t tire.

Mo Salah - 6.5

Got into some dangerous positions in the first half but tried too much at times and sent a shot off target. Came alive after the break, though, showing nimble footwork to assist Mac Allister’s goal then running Newcastle’s defence ragged. However, should have done better with a late chance.

Diogo Jota - 6

Was a pest for Newcastle’s defence throughout the first half but perhaps should have gone for goal himself rather than trying to find Salah. Did look to tire in the second period, though, and not a big surprise he was subbed in the 62nd minute.

Luis Diaz - 8

Tormented the Newcastle defence throughout the first half with his pace and found Szoboszlai for the opener. Thundered into a tackle early in the second half and then was switched to a central role after Gakpo’s introduction. Subbed in the 87th minute.

Sub 1 - Cody Gakpo (replaced Jota) - 6

Almost scored with an improvised finish.

Sub 2 - Jarell Quansah (replaced Alexander-Arnold) - 6

Kept things tight.

Sub 3 - Wataru Endo (replaced Gravenberch) - 7

So good at coming on and helping see games out

Sub 4 - Curtis Jones (replaced Mac Allister) - N/A

Sub 5 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Diaz - N/A