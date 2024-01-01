Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 4-2 victory against Newcastle United in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool opened 2024 by stretching their lead at the summit of the Premier League as they put Newcastle United to the sword at Anfield.

The Reds earned an entertaining 4-2 victory, with Mo Salah bagging a double - as well as missing a penalty - Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo on target. In truth, Jurgen Klopp's side could have scored more but will be more than satisfied with all three points.

Liverpool started the game on the front foot, with Trent Alexander-Arnold having a shot deflected wide in the third minute. Then five minutes later, Salah slipped in Darwin Nunez, whose deft effort was well saved by Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.

On 18 minutes, the Reds had the ball in the back of the net through Luis Diaz's finish, although Nunez was adjudged to have strayed offside by only a whisker in the build-up. It appeared it would be only a matter of time before the home side broke the deadlock - and they were given a gilt-edged opportunity to do so in the 20th minute when Diaz was brought down by Sven Botman inside the box. Salah stepped up but was read by Dubravka, with the Egypt international's shot down the middle kept out.

Nunez then spurned another big chance in the 36th minute when he forced Newcastle into an effort but lacked composure and was thwarted by Dubrakva. The striker's miss almost proved costly as Dan Burn thought he'd given the Magpies the lead a minute later but the offside flag this time went in Liverpool's favour.

However, both Salah and Nunez would atone for their error when combing to open the scoring four minutes into the second period. Diaz picked out Nunez at the far post and instead of shooting, he squared for Salah to tap home.

The advantage would last only five minutes, though. Newcastle launched a counter-attack, with Alexander Isak beating the offside trap to finish beyond Reds keeper Alisson Becker.

Yet Liverpool would reassert their authority on the game after making a triple change. In the 74th minute, substitute Diogo Jota combined with Salah before sliding in Jones for an easy finish. Then four minutes later, Klopp's men gave themselves breathing space as Salah played a wonderful pass for Gakpo to bury, albeit scruffily.

There was to be more drama when Botman reduced the arrears as he headed home from a corner. But that man Jota proved his worth once more when he raced clear of the Newcastle defence and was fouled by Dubravka in the area. Salah again stepped up and this time finished with aplomb to wrap up the triumph.

It was a thoroughly-deserved win for Liverpool, who are now three points ahead of Aston Villa in the title race. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 6 Barely had a touch in the first half although kicking was wayward a couple of times. No chance with either Newcastle goal.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 At the heart of plenty of Liverpool's play in the first half and crashed a cross-cum-shot against the woodwork before being booked shortly before the interval. Continued to cause issues afer the break but may have allowed Gordon away too easily for Newcastle's first goal.

3 . Joe Gomez - 8 Fouled Anthony Gordon early in the first half but was then superb, making one excellent recovery run to curtail a Newcastle attack. Put in a shift after the break.