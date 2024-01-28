Liverpool showed no signs that the shock announcement of Jurgen Klopp's exit will impact their season as they moved into the fifth round of the FA Cup after a 5-2 victory over Norwich City.

Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez were on target for the Reds in the first half before Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch netted after the break in the first game since Klopp revealed he'll step down as manager in the summer.

Liverpool started on the front foot and Nunez thought he'd open the scoring in the 10th minute when his curling effort flashed off the post.

But the breakthrough arrived only six minutes later as James McConnell - making his full debut - whipped in a cross that picked out Jones to head home.

In a rare foray, Norwich were level on 22 minutes when Ben Gibson managed to steer home from a corner at the near post.

Yet the Reds swiftly reasserted their authority and were again ahead in the 28th minute. Conor Bradley won the ball back aggressively and he slotted in Nunez, who kept his composure and slotted into the far corner.

Klopp's side somehow did not augment their lead before half-time, with Cody Gakpo flashing wide from six yards before Ryan Gravenberch had a shot cleared off the line.

But they continued their dominance in the second period, with Jones flashing just wide from 20 yards before creating Liverpool's third goal. The midfielder's long ball forced a misplaced header out of Norwich goalscorer Gibson and Jota latched on to the loose ball and finished with aplomb.

There was more to celebrate when the Reds added a fourth in the 63rd minute as Dominik Szoboszlai's corner picked out fellow substitute van Dijk to head home.

Norwich notched a consolation goal through Borja Sainz's fine strike from long distance but Liverpool stuck to their task gamely and increased their advantage at the death when Bradley put a ball across the face of goal and Gravenberch pounced.

The Reds will face either Watford or Southampton at home in the next stage of the FA Cup and their assault on four fronts continues. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 6 Little chance with Norwich's goals. Did everything else well.

2 . Conor Bradley - 8 Proved a threat down the right in the first half, superbly engineering Nunez's goal and then should have had a second assist when Gakpo prodded wide. Continued to offer width in the second half and was pushed further forward after the introduction of Alexander-Arnold. Helped himself to a second assist in stoppage-time.

3 . Ibrahima Konate - 7 Gave the ball away a couple of time but won all of his headers and was solid. Subbed in the 53rd minute.