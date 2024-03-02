Darwin Nunez was Liverpool 's hero at the City Ground as he snatched a dramatic winner to give Liverpool a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Jurgen Klopp 's Reds were dominant against Forest but found themselves frustrated as they struggled to find the breakthrough.

However, with the game entering its eighth minute of time added on, Nunez came up with the goods as he nodded the ball home to ensure Liverpool will remain on top of the Premier League table for another week at least. The Reds named a young side once again but they had enough to keep their good form rolling with their next league outing coming against Manchester City at Anfield.