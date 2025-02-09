Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 1-0 loss against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round at Home Park.

Liverpool suffered a shock FA Cup giant-killing as they were beaten 1-0 by Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round at Home Park.

The Premier League leaders were lacklustre against the Championship basement side as any dreams of a potential quadruple were put paid to. While Arne Slot made wholesale changes to his starting line-up, there was more than enough on the pitch to win the encounter - and were on the end of an upset that will wrongly etch them into the competition’s history.

Match report

Liverpool’s performance in the first half was laboured and it didn’t help that they lost Joe Gomez to injury within 10 minutes. Trey Nyoni had a shot blocked early on and the best it got for the Reds was James McConnell’s long-range effort saved with relative comfort.

Slot would have demanded improvements after the break - but they didn’t come. The hosts started to get on top and in the 52nd minute, they were gifted a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring when Harvey Elliott handled inside the Reds’ box. A penalty was awarded and Ryan Hardie coolly finished.

And it could have got much worse for Liverpool when Hardy was presented with another chance and thought he’d scored but goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made an outstanding save with his feet onto the post.

The Reds did rally somewhat but struggled to create openings. On 73 minutes, Federico Chiesa’s cross found the run of Luis Diaz but his shot was blocked before Jarell Quansah prodded wide at the back post.

And with a minute left, Liverpool had their best opportunity. A Pilgrims defensive mix-up resulted in the ball falling for James McConnell, but he flashed wide. Then in stoppage-time, Diogo Jota finally had a chance to shoot when he went for goal on the spin from outside of the area but was denied by a good save from Argyle keeper Conor Hazard.

There was one final chance in the last minute when McConnell header across goal for substitute Darwin Nunez - but he was denied by an ever betterHazard stop.

In truth, Liverpool could have few complaints about the loss. Slot’s decision to rest the majority of his senior players backfired but he would have been expecting much more.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players

Caoimhin Kelleher - 7

Got off his line a couple of times and didn’t have a shot to save in the first half. Couldn’t do anything about the penalty but made an excellent save afterwards. Had a header saved when he went up at the death,

James McConnell - 8

Surprisingly started as an inverted right-back but moved into midfield when Gomez went off. Liverpool’s best player in the opening 45 minutes as he saw plenty of the ball and went the closest to scoring. Moved back to right-back after the deadlock was broken and continued to excel. Will be disappointed he didn’t hit the target with his chance but his clever diving header yielded Nunez’s opportunity. A performance that embarrassed many of the senior players on his second senior start.

Jarell Quansah - 6

Did what was needed of him in the first half. Got caught out once in the second period and had a chance to finish at the back post. Forayed out with the ball a couple of times.

Joe Gomez - 6

Started well but unfortunately had to go off in his first game since returning from a hamstring injury.

Kostas Tsimikas - 3

Crossing lacked any sort of quality in the first half and got himself into trouble which led to a Plymouth penalty appeal. Made a feeble attempted clearance when Plymouth were ahead and was bailed out by Kelleher’s save and skewed a cross out of play.

Wataru Endo - 6

His usual reliable self in midfield and defence throughout the first half. Headed a goalbound shot over the bar in the second period

Trey Nyoni - 5

Took too long to take a shot early on which was blocked and picked up a booking but did try to be positive in the first half. Wayward header led to Plymouth’s second phase and the shot for their penalty. Subbed in the 73rd minute.

Federico Chiesa - 4

Lost the ball far too much in the first half and had little impact. Picked up marginally in the second period as he dragged a shot well wide and put decent crosses in for Diaz and Quansah’s chances. Still needed more from him, though.

Harvey Elliott - 3

Couldn’t really get into any dangerous areas in the first half. Pretty ineffective after the break and made the horrendous mistake to put his arms up and concede the penalty. Didn’t grab his chance.

Luis Diaz - 4

Constantly doubled and even tripled up on by Plymouth’s defence in the first half and couldn’t affect the game. Had one chance blocked to equalise but again failed to really put Plymouth on the back foot.

Diogo Jota - 4

One wriggling run towards the end of the first half was about as good at it got as he found himself isolated. Did start to get more involved in the closing stages and put in one cross that had to be attacked then was denied by a good save.

Sub 1 - Isaac Mabaya (replaced Gomez) - 6

Did well after coming on unexpectedly. Made a couple of blocks in the first half but was booked for kicking the ball away needlessly. Had to be sacrificed after Plymouth took the lead.

Sub 2 - Darwin Nunez - 5

Had to get on the end of Jota’s cross when caught on his toes and couldn’t take his late chance.

Sub 3 - Trent Kone-Doherty (replaced Nyoni) - 6

Sent in one decent cross on his debut.