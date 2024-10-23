Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Liverpool continued their perfect start in this season’s Champions League as they earned a 1-0 victory at RB Leipzig.

Darwin Nunez’s first-half goal was enough for the Reds to earn an 11th win in 12 games since Arne Slot took charge as head coach - a club record. The visitors were not at their best at the Red Bull Arena and were indebted to goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who made three excellent saves in the second period, but they managed to see out the triumph.

It was Leipzig who made the better start and Kelleher had to make a good save to keep out Amadou Haidara’s low drive in the 14th minute. The home side had the ball in the back of the net on 26 minutes through Lois Openda but he was flagged offside. And just a minute later, Liverpool broke the deadlock. Kostas Tsimikas stood up a cross that Mo Salah headed across goal and Nunez reacted first to prod home from close range.

That gave the Reds the momentum and they got on the front foot. On 32 minutes, Nunez had a header saved from point-blank range while Virgil van Dijk had an aerial effort of his own well kept out by Leipzig keeper Péter Gulácsi.

Nunez was then adamant he should have had a penalty seven minutes before half-time when he appeared to be clipped by Willi Orban - but the appeal was waved off by the referee and VAR.

Liverpool almost profited from a Leipzig mix-up just three minutes into the second half but Gakpo’s close-range effort was denied by Gulacsi. Leipzig started to see more of the ball but Alexis Mac Allister almost produced a moment of magic when he played a one-two with Dominik Szoboszlai and rattled the crossbar from long range.

However, the German hosts gave the Reds plenty to think about and Kelleher had to twice come to his side’s rescue when he thwarted efforts from Benjamin Sekso and Xavi Simons. Then in the 83rd minute, Kelleher produced a magnificent stop from Benjamin Hendrich’s angled effort and while Openda finished from close range, he had strayed offside.

Liverpool did create a couple of late openings, with Gakpo and substitute Luis Diaz denied. But the Reds edged out the encounter, putting them on nine points in the new league phase of the Champions League - and now attention turns to facing Premier League title rivals Arsenal. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Caoimhin Kelleher - 8

Did well to keep hold of Haidara’s daisy cutter in the first half. Didn’t have much to do until making two crucial saves in quick succession to keep Liverpool ahead. Then made another stunning stop from Hendrich. Proved to be the saviour.

Passing was really sloppy in the opening stages but soon settled into things. Had a good battle with Simon in the second period before being subbed in the 75th minute.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

Was so aggressive with his defending in the first half, not giving Leipzig’s forwards any breathing space. Continued to impress in the second period but lost the ball cheaply and was bailed out by Kelleher. Seemed like he won everything in the air.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Comfortable throughout and had a powerful header tipped over in the first half.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7

Made an early mistake but delivered the cross that led to Nunez’s opener and corners were bang on the money in the first half. Didn’t do much wrong in the second half before being subbed in the 75th minute.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

Displayed maturity in the first half and didn’t let Xavi Simons into the game. Made a magnificent block in the second half and used his physicality.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7

Bizarrely booked in the first half for diving but kept things ticking. Similar in the second half and then clipped the crossbar with an outstanding long-range effort.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6

Picked up the ball deep several times in the first half to put Leipzig on the back foot and thread the ball through for Gakpo’s chance. Plugged away after the break

Mo Salah - 6

Didn’t have too many chances to run at the Leipzig defence in the first half but played several raking passes - and deft header engineered the opener. Flew over an effort in the second half before he was substituted in the 63rd minute - and was unhappy about it.

Darwin Nunez - 7

Was quiet before pouncing on Salah’s header to break the deadlock. That seemed to fire Nunez up and he was adamant he should have had a penalty. Fired a second-half effort into the arms of the keeper before being replaced in the 75th minute.

Cody Gakpo - 7

Whipped in a few dangerous crosses before flashing an effort just wide towards the end of the first half. Almost profited from a defensive mix-up early in the second half and may be disappointed he did not bag. Didn’t let that impact him, though, and moved into a central role for the final stages where he forced a fine stop out of Gulacsi.

Sub 1 - Luis Diaz (replaced Salah) - 6

Didn’t really have a chance to run at the Leipzig defence before having a late effort saved.

Sub 2 - Joe Gomez (replaced Alexander-Arnold) - 6

Helped see out the win. Sub 3 - Andy Robertson (replaced Tsimikas) - 6

Put in a couple of decent crosses. Sub 4 - Curtis Jones - 6

Looked full of energy.