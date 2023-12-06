Liverpool moved back within two points of the Premier League summit as they earned a 1-0 victory against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Reds were far from their best against the top flight's basement side yet plugged away, with goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai earning all three points. While the performance on a whole wasn't fully convincing, Jurgen Klopp will be delighted that his troops battled to earn a third successive win in what he's described as the most intense period of the season.

Mo Salah spurned a chance to notch his 200th Liverpool goal in the eighth minute when he blazed over the bar. Then four minutes later, Reds keeper Caoimhin Kelleher bailed Joe Gomez out of trouble after he was pilfered off the ball. United launched a swift counter but Kelleher was equal to James McAtee's effort.

Liverpool won plenty of corners in the opening 45 minutes and that's how they would engineer the breakthrough on 37 minutes. Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a delivery and van Dijk was left unmarked to calmly volley home. Salah had another opportunity to double to advantage on the stroke of half-time but didn't make any real purchase on his shot and Blades keeper Wes Foderingham smothered.

Salah was then left startled by how he didn't bring up his double century 11 minutes into the second half. United marked poor again from a corner and the Egypt international couldn't have connected with his volley any sweeter - but Foderingham made a stunning save to his left. Chances were few and far between for a substantial period after that before substitute Darwin Nunez was slipped in by Alexander-Arnold in the 77th minute - but was thwarted by the onrushing Foderingham.

United applied pressure in the closing stages but Liverpool dug in to keep the hosts at bay before wrapping up the triumph in stoppage time. Nunez won the ball back deep in enemy territory before picking out Szoboszlai inside the box and he finished with aplomb.

Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates with Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Liverpool FC at Bramall Lane on December 06, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 7 Made a fine stop to keep the scores level from McAtee in the first half then claimed a long thrown-in confidently. Didn't have a lot to do in the second half.

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 Ran the show yet again in the first half and was at the heart of everything - including the breakthrough. Another corner teed-up Salah's chance after the break as well as his pinpoint through ball Nunez failed to bury.