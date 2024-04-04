Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League table although they were made to battle to earn a 3-1 victory over basement side Sheffield United at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo were on target to ensure the Reds leapfrogged Arsenal to go two points clear at the summit. Yet it was a warning that Jurgen Klopp’s troops will have to be at their utmost best in their final eight games if they’re to be crowned champions as they were underwhelming for large period against the struggling Blades.

Liverpool were given a couple of early scares as the visitors flashed two efforts just wide inside as many minutes.

The Reds started to settle into the encounter, with Mo Salah forcing a decent stop out of United keeper Ivo Grbic before seeing an angled effort go not too far off target.

In the 17th minute, Liverpool had the lead via a big of luck. Nunez charged down Grbic’s clearance and the ball ricocheted off the striker and rolled into the back of the net.

The Reds had the better of the play after that but struggled to create any clear-cut chances. Alexis Mac Allister flashed a long-range shot just wide while Ryan Gravenberch slipped when he found space on the edge of the box and his effort was gathered by Grbic. In stoppage-time, Luis Diaz skipped past a couple of Blades defenders and his well-struck effort went narrowly beyond the far post.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was forced into action on the stroke of the interval when the ball broke kindly for Jayden Bogle but his effort was well saved.

Klopp’s men lacked intensity in the second period and they were duly punished on 58 minutes. The Blades mustered a counter-attack and Gustavo Hamer’s header deflected off Conor Bradley and the ball squirmed its way between the legs of Kelleher.

Yet Liverpool’s substitutes helped get them back on the front foot and they regained the lead on 74 minutes. Andy Robertson’s cross was cut out only as far as Mac Allister, who rifled a shot from the edge of the box into the top corner.

And in the final minute of normal time, Robertson whipped in a cross that fellow sub Gakpo steered home.

It was not a vintage display but Klopp, his players and supporters won’t be all that bothered as three points was yielded - with Liverpool remaining in the driving seat to claim the title ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City. However, the Reds will know that their performance will have to improve when they face bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 6 Made a good save at the end of the first half and couldn't do much about United's equaliser. Otherwise untested.

2 . Conor Bradley - 6 Got forward in the first half and put in a couple of crosses but couldn't pick out a red shirt. Very unlucky to score an own goal when left exposed at the back post with two Blades players to mark. Battled away after that.

3 . Ibrahima Konate - 6 Didn't have much to do in the first half but may have left Bradley slightly exposed at the far post for United's equaliser. Also survived an injury scare.