Liverpool player ratings from the 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Liverpool edged closer to defending the Carabao Cup as they battled to a 2-1 win over Southampton in the quarter-finals.

A much-changed Reds team were excellent in the first half, with Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott on target at St Mary’s. But Arne Slot’s men had to do their share of defending after the interval yet battled to move into the last four of the competition.

Premier League leaders Liverpool rested a sundry of key players including Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch to face basement side Southampton. The sodden pitch and windy conditions on the south coast played its part in the early stages and in the 18th minute, visiting striker Nunez sent a shot into orbit.

Moments later, Southampton mustered their first chance but Tyler Dibbling's shot lacked conviction and Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved.

The opener arrived in the 24th minute, with Nunez getting a slice of fortune he needed. Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass took a deflection which freed the Uruguay international and then profited when Saints keeper Alex McCarthy slipped when coming off his line - with Nunez slotting into the corner.

The visitors continued to press their foot on the gas, with Elliott having a shot blocked. But the England under-21 international was on the scoresheet in the 32nd minute when he was fed in by Cody Gakpo before firing into the far post. Liverpool almost put the tie to rest nine minutes before half-time but Alexis Mac Allister's first-time effort was well saved by McCarthy.

Yet Liverpool’s levels dropped markedly in the second period and they were punished in the 59th minute. Southampton capitalised on a loose Wataru Endo pass, with Cameron Archer firing emphatically into the top corner.

That gave the Saints momentenum and they couldn’t believe they were not level two minutes later. Kelleher made a stunning save to deny Archer’s deft effort and from the next phase of play, the Southampton striker found space in the box and unleashed a wicked effort - but Jarell Quansah got across to produce a heroic block.

The game really opened up and Liverpool had a chance to restore their two-goal advantage. Federico Chiesa, introduced at half-time for his first appearance in almost three months after injury, found acres in space inside the Southampton box. However, the forward dragged hit shot and Southampton cleared.

The Saints put the Reds under sustained pressure, with Paul Onachau’s physciality causing all sorts of problems - but he managed to spurn a big chance to equalise. Then Chiesa must have thought he’d wrapped up the win for Liverpool as he cut inside and curled an effort towards the far corner but Taylor Harwood-Bellis made a huge goal-line clearance.

The Reds were hanging on in the closing stages but displayed resolve to see out the win. It means that Liverpool continue to battle on three fronts and are potentially 180 minutes away from another Wembley appearance.

Caoimhin Kelleher - 7

Saved well from Dibbling in the first half and otherwise really untested in the first half. Little chance with Archer’s goal but made a stunning stop to keep out an effort soon after. Solid.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Played the ball forward for Nunez's opener and whipped in a couple of dangerous deliveries. Had to be a little more restrained than usual and subbed at half-time.

Jarell Quansah - 6

Fairly comfortable throughout the opening period. Made a really brave, crucial block to keep Liverpool ahead in the second period but then survived a late red-card appeal.

Wataru Endo - 7

Displayed so much tactical nous as a makeshift centre-back in the first half. Forayed into the engine room when Liverpool were in possession, playing a part in the second goal and made a couple of crunching tackles. However, cheaply gave the ball away to allow Southampton back into the game.

Joe Gomez - 7

Did what was required with the minimum of fuss in the first half and tucked in when Endo roamed forward. Subbed at half-time.

Tyler Morton - 7

Impressed on the ball in the first half displaying composure and slipped in an excellent reverse pass for Nunez’s first chance. Moved to right-back in the second period and made an important clearance inside his own box.

Alexis Mac Allister - 5

Not as involved as he might have liked in the first half on his return from suspension but did have one shot well kept out. Couldn’t really get going after the break and looked rusty. Needed to do more given his experience.

Trey Nyoni - 7

Exuded confidence in the early stages of the first half and then headed an effort wide. Moved to the flank after Gakpo was subbed and kept the ball well. A mature performance. Subbed in the 86th minute.

Harvey Elliott - 6

Struggled on the right flank but got more involved when he was moved inside - and was clinical to double the lead. But seemed to get a bit agitated and rushed after the break and was booked for a skirmish with Flynn Downes.

Darwin Nunez - 6

Didn't let his early miscue get to him, keeping his composure to break the deadlock. Fed off scraps in the second period but being on the scoresheet should do his confidence good.

Cody Gakpo - 7

Caused Southampton so many problems down the left flank in the first half and engineered Elliott's goal. However, didn’t have the same impact during the second period and was subbed in the 63rd minute.

Sub 1 - Kostas Tsimikas (replaced Gomez) - 6

Had to do his share of defending on his return from an ankle injury.

Sub 2 - Federico Chiesa (replaced Alexander-Arnold) - 5

Barely involved before gift-wrapped a gilt-edged chance which he spurned. Did show what he was capable of when he did curl an effort that was heading into the far corner but Southampton managed to clear.

Sub 3 - Diogo Jota (replaced Gakpo) - 6

Added energy but couldn’t find any real killer moments.

Sub 4 - James McConnell (replaced Mac Allister) - 8

Improved Liverpool after coming on. Really caught the eye and helped change the game but was booked for a late foul.

Sub 5 - Jayden Danns (replaced Nyoni) - N/A