Liverpool player ratings from the 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool opened up a 16-point lead at the top of the Premier League as they survived a scare to come from behind and deliver a 3-1 win over basement side Southampton.

Mo Salah netted two second-half penalties to move him outright third on the club’s all-time top-scorer list, with Darwin Nunez bagging the equaliser at Anfield. Arne Slot’s side were ponderous in the opening 45 minutes yet improved drastically after the interval to take another step closer to being crowned champions.

Match report

Liverpool saw plenty of the ball in the first half but struggled to convert their dominance into meaningful goalscoring chances. In the sixth minute, Curtis Jones flashed an effort just wide of the post while Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker made a good save from Mateus Fernandes’ long-range effort on 23 minutes.

Three minutes later, Trent Alexander-Arnold was kept out by Southampton keeper Aaron Ramsdale and Darwin Nunez had an effort held.

It appeared the game would end goalless at half-time - but it was Southampton who shocked the home faithful. A defensive mix-up between Alisson and Virgil van Dijk allowed Will Smallbone the chance to pounce and finish.

Yet within nine minutes of the second half, order was restored and Liverpool were ahead. In the 51st minute, they equalised when Luis Diaz raced to the byline and crossed for Nunez to stab home. And it was Nunez who engineered the Reds’ golden chance to take the lead when he was fouled by Smallbone inside the box and a penalty was awarded. Salah stepped up and tucked home to score his 242nd goal for the club and move ahead of George Hodgson on the all-time rankings.

Liverpool kept on the front foot, with Salah stabbing a shot just wide while Harvey Elliott cracked a long-range shot not too far wide. Then in the dying embers, Slot’s men were given a gilt-edged chance to wrap up all three points. Diaz never gave up the ghost when chasing the ball, which led to Kukinari Sugawara handling inside the Saints box. A VAR review took place and the Reds were awarded another spot-kick. It was Salah who stepped up again it resulted in the same outcome as he found the back of the net with aplomb.

It was perhaps not the straightforward afternoon most expected at Anfield. Yet the result was one everyone predicted - and the Premier League title edged closer to returning to the trophy cabinet.

Player ratings

Alisson Becker - 6

Made a good save from Fernandes but maybe should have been off his line quicker for the opening goal. Produced a decent stop in the second period after barely having anything else to do.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Looked the most likely to make something happen in the first half. Continued to try to make things happen after the break and then started to keep his defensive discipline towards the end to ensure Southampton did not get any overloads on the counter-attack. Subbed in the closing stages.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

Was fairly solid throughout the first half. Similar in the second half.

Virgil van Dijk - 6

Was dominant for much of the first half but had to take charge of the loose ball and clear into the stands rather than waiting for Alisson to come out. Did what was required after the break.

Kostas Tsimikas - 5.5

Took one for the team when booked in the first half to stop a counter. Tried to show support on the overlap, to his credit, but was subbed as half-time being on a caution.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

Weaved his way into the box on one occasion in the first half and was economical on the ball but looked leggy at times. Improved after the break but has had better games.

Curtis Jones - 7

Had an early shot blocked then flashed just wide. Tried to be positive on the ball in the first half and made one big interception. A surprise he was subbed at half-time.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 5

Far too anonymous in the first half and didn’t offer his usual energy. Not a surprise he was subbed at the break.

Mo Salah - 7

Didn’t have any real meaningful moments in the first half. But took his chance when it finally came under pressure - both in terms of yielding a win and setting a new record. Played a couple of clever passes after that but should have hit the target with another chance. However, kept his cool yet again to put the game to rest from the penalty spot, firing on the other side of the goal.

Darwin Nunez - 7

Had to be patient in the first half and did as well as he could with one shot before petulantly getting himself booked. But was there to pounce to equaliser with a clinical finish and then won the penalty for Liverpool to go ahead. Subbed in the 68th minute.

Luis Diaz - 8

Didn’t impact the game on the ball in the first half despite seeing a fair bit of it and shanked one shot well off target. However, he was electic after the break when putting on the afterburners to get to the byline and pull back a cross for Nunez to equalise. Kept on putting Southampton on the back foot after that and a cross for Salah should have been converted. Then his work-rate saw Sugawara commit a handball for Liverpool’s second penalty.

Sub 1 - Andy Robertson (replaced Tsimikas) - 7

Provided vim down the flank

Sub 2 - Alexis Mac Allister (replaced Jones) - 7

Provided more know-how and composure in the middle of the park - both in and out of possession.

Sub 3 - Harvey Elliott (replaced Szoboszlai) - 7

Injected so much impetus into Liverpool’s performance and went close with a long-range effort.

Sub 4 - Diogo Jota - 6

Tried to run at the Southampton defence whenever he could.

Sub 5 - Wataru Endo - N/A

Sub 6 - Jarell Quansah - N/A