Jurgen Klopp's kids stepped up to the fore yet again to keep Liverpool's quadruple dreams alive with a victory over Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round.

A goal from Lewis Koumas on his Reds debut was followed up by a double from fellow 18-year-old Jayden Danns - making just a third senior outing - which earned a 3-0 triumph at Anfield.

Klopp was without 13 players amid a mounting injury crisis and had to call on his fledgling talents again after they helped lead Liverpool to Carabao Cup final glory over Chelsea at Wembley last weekend. And they did not let their manager down as the Reds moved into the quarter-finals comfortably in the end.

Liverpool rode their luck in the first half, with their Wembley exertions clear. In the fifth minute, Southampton thought they had taken the lead when Kamaldeen Sulemana found space at the back post but his effort hit the woodwork.

Just a minute later, Sekou Mara won the ball high up for the Saints and was free on goal but saw his effort well kept out by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. The visitors continued to put the Reds under pressure, with Kelleher again denying Mera before Joe Rothwell angled an effort just wide inside 18 minutes.

Liverpool weathered the early storm, though, and started to have joy when putting Southampton's defence under pressure. On 21 minutes, Cody Gakpo was slipped in after the Reds pilfered the ball but he took too long to get a shot off and the chance went begging.

Three minutes before half-time, Harvey Elliott forced a good stop out of Joe Lumley. In truth, the home side probably would have been happy to have gone into half-time goalless but they broke the deadlock moments before the interval. Bobby Clark's pass found Koumas, whose shot took a wicked deflection to leave Lumley stranded and ensure the 18-year-old netted on his bow.

Liverpool were much improved in the second period and Gakpo should have done far better. Southampton fired a couple of warning shots, however, with Sulemana again being denied by Kelleher before Shea Charles stabbed wide when left unmarked at the back post.

But the introduction of Danns would see the Reds take control. In the 73rd minute, the Reds won the ball high up and Elliott slipped in the academy ace, who showed immense composure to dink an effort over the onrushing Lumley. And with two minutes remaining, Liverpool's win was confirmed when Conor Bradley's shot could only be parried but Danns reacted first and finished into an empty net.

It means that Liverpool continue to dream about winning four trophies in Klopp's final season. They top the Premier League, face Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 - and will now face Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 8 Came to Liverpool's rescue on three occasions in the first half. Then made another brilliant stop in the second period. Kicking also good.

2 . Conor Bradley - 7 Didn't have as much energy as usual down the flank in the first half, which was not a great surprise after the Carabao Cup final but did make one important headed clearance. Had more joy after the interval and his shot would force the save that allowed Danns to pounce for Liverpool's third goal.

3 . Virgil van Dijk - 7 Commanded the defence through the early storm in the first half. Not a big shock he was subbed at half-time after Wembley.