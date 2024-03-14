Liverpool displayed their ruthless qualities as they routed Sparta Prague for a second time in a week to move into the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Reds earned a 6-1 victory in the last-16 second leg at Anfield that delivered an 11-2 aggregate win - as their hopes of lifting four trophies took another step from a dream to a growing reality.

Jurgen Klopp's men were three goals to the good within 10 minutes and they continued to entertain supporters who may have been braced for a low-key affair after the 5-1 romp in the Czech capital last week. Cody Gakpo bagged a double while Mo Salah hit 20 goals for a seventh successive season. There was also a maiden Liverpool strike for Bobby Clark as well as efforts from Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai.

If Sparta had a modicum of hope they could somehow turn around a four-goal deficit then it evaporated within 10 minutes - as Liverpool unleashed a devastating blitzkrieg to leave their opponents stunned.

The Reds opened the scoring with the first shot of the game in the seventh minute when Dominik Szoboszlai's cross was met by Nunez, who wrapped his foot around the ball and finished into the near corner.

Just a minute later, with celebrations still ongoing among home supporters, Liverpool had their second. Salah pilfered possession deep in enemy territory and the ball fell for Clark, who kept his composure to score his first senior goal.

There was scant let-up for the Czech champions as they felt the wrath of the Reds' devastating prowess for a third time. This time it was Clark's aggressive pressing that won the hosts the ball on the edge of Sparta's box and Salah profited before firing his 20th goal of the season - becoming the first player to do so in seven straight campaigns - with aplomb.

Kopites would this time have to wait a whole four minutes to see Liverpool augment their advantage. Salah turned provider as his cross was attacked by Gakpo to get his name on the scoresheet.

Liverpool did then take their foot off the gas slightly although did create more chances, with Clark having an effort well saved. There was something for the travelling Sparta fans to cheer about three minutes before half-time when Veljko Birmančević squirmed an effort beyond Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Klopp would have instructed his troops to continue pouring on the pressure at half-time - and that's what they did. Three minutes after the restart, Szoboszlai got in on the act when his deflected shot found its way into the near post. Then in the 55th minute, Gakpo had his second when he cleverly helped on Harvey Elliott's goalbound shot with a deft backheel.

Liverpool may have even been disappointed that their triumph was not more emphatic. Gakpo spurned two good chances for a hat-trick and had a goal disallowed for offside, while Elliott had an effort well kept out. But as was as good an evening as anyone could have expected, with the Reds' attention now turning to a trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 7 Little chance with Sparta's goal and held on to one low shot well in the first half. Virtually untroubled after the break.

2 . Conor Bradley - 7 Got forward and caused problems.

3 . Jarell Quansah - 7 Didn't put a foot wrong in the first half. Made a robust challenge that earned him a yellow card in the second half - that an incensed Klopp was also booked for. Subbed straight after that.