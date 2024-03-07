Liverpool took a giant step towards the next round of the Europa League as they earned a 5-1 victory over Sparta Prague in the last 16 first leg.

A first-half double from Darwin Nunez, an Alexis Mac Allister penalty and strikes from Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai firmly put the Reds in control of the tie at the Letna Stadium. However, Jurgen Klopp's side did ride their luck at times while they saw Ibrahima Konate forced off injured ahead of Sunday's seismic showdown against Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool made a dream start when they were awarded a penalty inside five minutes. Mac Allister was fouled by Asger Sorensen and a spot-kick was given following a VAR review. The Argentina international stepped up and calmly slotted home.

However, Sparta made an excellent response and the Reds were indebted to goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. He made a stunning save to deny Lukas Haraslin in the 14th minute before tipping over Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo's inadvertent header over the bar.

The home side were left to rue their profligacy as the Reds doubled their advantage on 25 minutes. Nunez tried his luck from long distance and his effort was misjudged by Sparta keeper Peter Vindahl Jensen and found the back of the net.

Yet the Czech outfit continued to put Liverpool under pressure and should have reduced the arrears nine minutes before half-time. Kelleher thwarted Jan Kuchta's effort and the ball fell kindly to Veljko Birmancevic, who was left with an open goal - but he could not sort his feet out.

And with the last kick of the opening 45 minutes, Nunez all-but put the tie to bed after just a quarter played. He latched on to a fine pass from Mac Allister and lashed a half-volley into the far corner.

But Sparta fired Liverpool a stern warning that the game was not finished less than a minute into the second period. They hit the Reds on the break and Conor Bradley - who came off the bench at the interval for Joe Gomez - tried to steer a clearance behind for a corner although instead found the back of his own net.

It took the away side only seven minutes to restore their three-goal advantage, though, as Diaz's prodded effort took a deflection and that left Jensen stranded.

Liverpool took control after that and Mo Salah was denied a 20th goal of the season on his return from injury as he was deemed offside after VAR intervened. But the Reds were to make their triumph more emphatic when Szoboszlai bagged in stoppage-time.

Klopp's troops will be more than satisfied with the result as their attention now turns to facing Man City at Anfield on Sunday. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 8 Was in inspired form again in the first half, making three top saves. Made another big save in the second period before Liverpool got on top.

2 . Joe Gomez - 7 Mopped up well off the line after a Kelleher save. Played in the hybrid right-back/ midfield role in possession and did well although couldn't resist a sight at goal that was charged down. Subbed at half-time.

3 . Jarell Qaunsah - 6 Got caught out a couple of times positionally in the first half. Done for pace down the flank before Sparta's goal but improved when Virgil van Dijk came on.