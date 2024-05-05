Jurgen Klopp’s penultimate game at Anfield ended with plenty of cheer as Liverpool earned a 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds were magnificent for much of the clash, with Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott all netting. But the home side did make it hard for themselves as they allowed Spurs back into the encounter - although they held on to bounce back to winning ways.

Liverpool dominated the first half and went close to breaking the deadlock when Salah hit the crossbar while Elliott had a shot cleared off the line.

But the opener arrived in the 16th minute when Gakpo’s cross picked out Salah to head into the near corner. The Reds continued on the front foot and doubled their advantage a minute before the break as Salah’s shot was kept out by Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario but Robertson followed his run and reacted to the rebound to tap in.

Liverpool didn’t ease up in the second period and had their third goal in the 50th minute when Gakpo rose highest and steered a header beyond Vicario. And on the hour mark, Elliott scored his best goal for the club to date when picking out the top corner from 25 yards.

Klopp’s side then took their foot off the gas and were punished. Former Everton striker Richarlison netted off the bench before Son Heung-min was on target to set up an interesting finish. But Liverpool would see the game out, with Salah having a goal disallowed in the dying embers for offside.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 6 Not called into action until making a fine save from a Brennan Johnson header in the second half. Then had no chance with either of Spurs' goals.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 Played wider than he has done for much of the season and provided an outlet. Almost caught Vicario out with an effort from just inside the Tottenham half.

3 . Jarell Quansah - 5 Composed on the ball in the first half and didn't give Spurs a sniff. Made a great tackle on Son in the second period but failed to go with the run of Richarlison for Spurs' first when caught ball-watching then dragged out of position for their second goal.