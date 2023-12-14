Much-changed Liverpool's final Europa League Group E clash ended in a 2-1 loss against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

With the Reds already into the knockout stage, the performance replicated one of a leisurely city break in Brussels as a youthful side fell to a deserved defeat. Jarell Quansah bagged his maiden goal for Liverpool in the first half but that was about as good as it got, although Jurgen Klopp won't be too downhearted given he rested the majority of his side ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Liverpool were lacklustre in the first half and could find themselves fortunate to go into half-time only a goal down.

Coaimhin Kelleher made a good save to keep out Mohamed Amoura from a tight angle before the Reds keeper thwarted Gustaf Nilsson from a tight angle. However, the home side opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. Curtis Jones lost the ball cheaply in midfield, which was punished by Amoura.

Liverpool were level against the run of play on 39 minutes, however. Quansah was left unmarked from a corner and managed to bring the ball down before crashing home an unstoppable effort. Yet Union would restore their lead four minutes later when Cameron Puertas found the near corner from outside the area.

The Reds failed to improve in the second period and Union thought they'd increased their advantage on 62 minutes when Puertas found the back of the net with a near finish but a VAR check deemed there a handball in the build-up.

Klopp's troops struggled to muster much to get level bar substitute Ryan Gravenberch having a shot saved from outside of the area and then Harvey Elliott was kept out at the death. Overall, it was a frustrating night for Liverpool although the fact there was nothing on the line for them undoubtedly affected their performance - and are wary much sterner tasks are to come. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 7 Made two fine saves in the first half and unlucky with the opening goal when getting a hand on the ball when being rounded by Amoura but should have done better with Puertas' strike. Made two good stops in the second half. Probably Liverpool's best player, in truth.

2 . Conor Bradley - 5 Struggled to find his feet which was no surprise given he was making his first start this season. Booked.

3 . Jarell Quansah - 6 Beaten far too easily on one occasion by Gustaf Nilsson but bagged the equaliser impressively. Made a couple of good challenges in the second period.