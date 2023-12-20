Liverpool player ratings and scores from the xxxx against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at Anfield.

Liverpool marched into the Carabao Cup semi-finals as they routed West Ham United 5-1 at Anfield.

The Reds were dominant throughout the last-eight tie, with Dominik Szobsozlai putting the home side ahead with a stunning first-half strike before a Curtis Jones double and efforts from Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah earned an emphatic victory. It means that Jurgen Klopp's side are now potentially 180 minutes from Wembley and confidence will be high heading into a Premier League top-of-the-table clash against Arsenal at the weekend.

Liverpool were on the front foot from the outset with Harvey Elliott flashing two efforts narrowly wide inside 10 minutes. Ten minutes later, the diminutive 20-year-old had another attempt on goal which this time was on target but West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola made a decent save.

Szoboszlai fizzed an effort not too far off target before breaking the deadlock with aplomb in the 28th minute. Jarell Quansah did brilliantly to step up and pilfer possession off Said Benrahma before Szobozlai cannoned an angled 20-yard shot into the far corner.

In stoppage-time, Liverpool went close to doubling their advantage but Gakpo headed Elliott's cross wide.

The Reds continued to dominate in the second period, with Jones' low drive on 50 minutes almost finding the target. But the midfielder did notch the hosts' second goal six minutes later when he played a one-two with Darwin Nunez before cleverly poking through Areola's legs.

Klopp's troops augmented their lead in the 71st minute when Gakpo collected a pass from Ibrahima Konate before steering a shot from outside the area into the corner. West Ham did briefly get back into the game when Jarrod Bowen bagged with 13 minutes to go. But Liverpool restored their three-goal cushion when substitutes Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah combined. Alexander-Arnold set Salah free with an exquisite ball and the Egyptian slotted home.

And there was to be more to cheer about, with Jones doubling his tally with arguably the best goal of the lot. He slalomed past several Hammers players before keeping his composure to beat Areola. It was a comfortable evening on the whole for the Reds and now they'll face either Fulham, Chelsea or Middlesbrough in their bid to reach the Carabao Cup final. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 7 Didn't have to make a save in the first half. Was slightly nervy on the ball on a couple of occasions. Made one fine punch off his line in the second half and little chance with Bowen's goal.

2 . Joe Gomez - 8 Won the ball high up the pitch on several occasions in the first half. Switched to the left flank midway through the second half and one powerful foray forced a good save out of the keeper.

3 . Jarell Quansah - 7 Excellent work to win the ball that led to Liverpool's opener. Comfortable for the most part but maybe just showed his inexperience in the box when getting too tight to Bowen. Will learn from it.

4 . Virgil van Dijk - 7 Barely tested defensively and spread play impressively. Subbed in the 60th minute.