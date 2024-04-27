Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes further diminished as they were held to a 2-2 draw against West Ham United.

The Reds were again below par at the London Stadium yet did throw the game away after coming from behind, with Andy Robertson and an Angelo Ogbonna own goal giving them the lead. But Jurgen Klopp’s side were again vulnerable in their own box and dropped points for the fourth time in five league games - the chief reason why they’re no longer challenging Manchester City and Arsenal to be crowned champions.

Liverpool had the first chance in the 11th minute when the ball fell for Harvey Elliott at the back post but he crashed his shot against the side netting.

Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker was forced into his first save of the game three minutes later when comfortably dealing with Jarrod Bowen’s shot.

Liverpool thought they had won a penalty in the 27th minute when after Cody Gakpo was tripped just yards from goal but Luis Diaz was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up. Then on 40 minutes, Diaz cut inside before digging out a shot that left home keeper Alphonse Areola rooted to his spot - but the ball hit the post.

West Ham were carrying a threat on the counter-attack and Alisson did well to parry Bowen’s shot around the post in the 43rd minute. But from the resulting corner, the Hammers’ talisman was left unchallenged and nodded into the far corner.

Liverpool required significant improvements in the second period if they were to at least apply pressure on City and Arsenal That they did and were level within three minutes of the restart when Robertson forayed into the box and managed to squeeze his effort beyond beyond Areola.

The Reds started to build momentum and their pressure paid dividends as they took the lead in the 65th minute through a huge slice of luck. Gakpo badly sliced a volley from a corner and the ball ricocheted off Ogbonna and the ball found the back of the net.

Yet Liverpool could not hold on, with Michail Antonio heading home West Ham’s equaliser in the 78th minute. It means that the Reds stay a point behind City and two adrift of Arsenal - and now their main attention must be on ensuring Champions League qualification is secured in their final three games. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 6 Produced several smart saves in the first half. But his fumble in the second period would lead to West Ham keeping possession and while he finely kept out an Ederson drive, Liverpool conceded from the next phase of play.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Profligate in possession at times in the first half and sailed a free-kick over the bar. Better in the second half with one effort forcing a good save out of Areola before being subbed in the 79th minute.

3 . Jarell Quansah - 5 Snuffed out the danger on one occasion to stop Lucas Paquetá going through on goal but caught ball-watching for Antonio's goal.