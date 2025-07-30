Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 3-1 victory against Yokohama F. Marinos.

Liverpool brought the curtain down on their pre-season tour of Asia with a 3-1 victory over Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos.

The Reds had to come from behind at the Nissan Stadium but Florian Wirtz scored his first goal for the club, while teenagers Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha were on target.

Match report

Liverpool went close to opening the scoring in the ninth minute when Cody Gakpo struck the post.

Gakpo had another chance 13 minutes later when he was picked out by Mo Salah and drove into the box but couldn’t get enough purchase on his shot. In the 25th minute, debutant Ekitike was picked out by Conor Bradley from the byline but the striker’s improvised backheeled effort went wide.

However, it was Yokohama who took the lead minutes into the second half when Asahi Uenaka scored from an acute angle. But Liverpool kept their composure and Wirtz, signed for a club-record £100 million, equalised with a composed finish after a well-worked move.

Arne Slot’s side went ahead when Jeremie Frimpong’s excellent cross was finished acrobatically by 18-year-old midfielder Nyoni at the back post. And in the dying embers, the highly-regarded 16-year-old winger Ngumoha was as cool a cucumber when rounding off the victory.

Liverpool player ratings

Giorgi Mamardashvili - 6

Used the ball well and made a decent stop to his left towards the end of the first half. No chance with Yokohama’s goal and barely had anything else to do after that.

Conor Bradley - 6

Grew into the first half, with his underlapping runs causing problems for Yokohama. Subbed in the 62nd minute.

Ibrahima Konate - 4

Gave away a couple of early fouls and had to be bailed out by van Dijk after being caught on the ball. Then dragged out of position before the opening goal. Off the pace and subbed in the 62nd minute.

Virgil van Dijk - 6

Won everything in the air in the first half but could do little about the opener. Subbed in the 59th minute.

Milos Kerkez - 6

Didn't get as many chances as he'd have liked to attack but fine defensively. Subbed i the 62nd inute.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

Long throw-ins didn't exactly go to plan but went about his business competently as usual in the first half. Subbed at half-time.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6

Runs from deep caused problems for Yokohama but couldn't get a shot off when played in by Salah. Subbed in the 62nd minute.

Mo Salah - 7

Played two outstanding passes that Liverpool had to take advantage of in the first half, without having a goalscoring opportunity of his own. Continued to Liverpool’s creative force, engineering chances for Nunez and Gakpo before being subbed in the 62nd minute.

Florian Wirtz - 7

Saw a lot of the ball in the first half and pressed Yokohama's defence, but corners weren’t always on the money. Continued to be lively after the break and took his goal superbly. That was his last contribution before being subbed.

Cody Gakpo - 6

Must have thought he'd opened the scoring when hitting the post and couldn't get enough purchase on another chance in the first half. Couldn’t get a shot off when picked out by Salah in the second half and subbed in the 62nd minute.

Hugo Ekitike - 6

A decent first glimpse of the new signing. Dropped deep and worked hard and just couldn't steer a clever backheeled shot on target. No surprise he was subbed at half-time.

Sub 1 - Curtis Jones - 6

Switched off for Yokoham’s goal but atoned for that. Jones stole possession and played a major role in Wirtz’s goal. Kept using the ball well throughout the second period.

Sub 2 - Darwin Nunez - 6

A willing runner as ever but was unable to steer an effort on target, although might have been offside anyway.

Sub 3 - Wataru Endo - 7

Made his way onto the pitch to a raucous reception. Given the captain’s armband and played with his usual spirit in his homeland.

Sub 4 - Jeremie Frimpong - 8

Whipped in the brilliant cross for Nyoni’s goal and showed electric pace.

Sub 5 - Kostas Tsimikas - 6

Did fine as a makeshift centre-back.

Sub 6 - Andy Robertson - 6

Did what was required and kept disciplined to allow Ngumoha to shine ahead of him.

Sub 7 - Trey Nyoni - 7

Took his goal superbly at the back post and played some clever passes.

Sub 8 - Alexis Mac Allister - 7

Looked like he’s been playing all summer despite making his first appearance of pre-season. Looked after the ball so well.

Sub 9 - Harvey Elliott - 7

Combined well with Frimpong down the right. Booked.

Sub 10 - Rio Ngumoha - 9

Was the scourge of Yokohama as soon as he came off the bench and took his goal with aplomb despite having red shirts queuing up.