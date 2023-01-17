Liverpool player ratings from the 1-0 victory against Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay.

Liverpool earned a 1-0 victory at Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay to move into the next stage of the competition.

Harvey Elliott’s first-half strike proved the difference as the Reds picked up their first win of 2023.

Liverpool took the lead in the 13th minute when Elliott’s excellent long-range found the top corner.

The Reds were barely troubled for the rest of the first half and had a goal flagged for offside when Fabio Carvalho converted on 35 minutes.

The second half was a largely uneventful affair, with neither side having any golden chances. In the 90th minute, substitute Curtis Jones flashed an effort just wide of the far post for Liverpool.

And although Wolves searched for an equalised, Jurgen Klopp’s side held on fairly comfortably to set up a tie against Brighton in the fourth round.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at Molineux on January 17, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England.

Caoimhin Kelleher - 7 Didn't have to make a save in the first half and competent with his feet. May have got a slight tip on a Ruben Neves free-kick in the second period and was calm when needed.

James Milner - 7 Superb in the first half. Offered a run out wide which gave Elliott the space to shoot and was a constant outlet. Nothing got past him all game before he was subbed in the 66th minute.

Ibrahima Konate - 8 Won a few early headers and was dominant in the first half. The same in the second period, especially when Wolves applied late pressure. A solid display.