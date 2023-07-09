Register
Liverpool player receives ‘very good’ transfer offer as proposal is ‘welcomed’ after talks

Thiago Alcantara is reportedly wanted by Galatasaray.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 9th Jul 2023, 09:02 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 09:24 BST

Galatasaray have reportedly made an offer to Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara.

The midfielder is in the final year of his Reds contract, having joined from Bayern Munich in September 2020. However, he has endured injury problems at Anfield, which has confined him to a total of 97 appearances in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp has bolstered his options in the middle of the park in the summer transfer window, signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95 million. That means that Thiago’s future has come into doubt somewhat and he has attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

But Turkish publication Fanatik (via Sport Witness) claims that Galatasaray are plotting a move for the 32-year-old. It is said that the club’s vice-president Erden Timur has already held talks with Thiago in England about a potential transfer. It is claimed that the former Barcelona midfielder has been tabled a ‘very good offer’ and has ‘welcomed’ the proposal. Timur has also asked Liverpool to ‘find out the conditions needed’ to sign Thiago.

Reports elsewhere have previously suggested that Thiago has no intention of leaving Liverpool and wants to see out the final year of his deal. The Spain international returned for the first day of pre-season at the AXA Training Centre on Saturday.

If Thiago were to depart then the Reds could look to sign a third centre-midfielder. Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is on Liverpool’s radar.

