Liverpool player returns as club release official statement confirming decision

The goalkeeper left Liverpool in July to gain experience.

Liverpool goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek has officially returned to the club.

The 20-year-old signed a new Reds contract in the summer before completing a loan switch to Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna. The Stockholm-based club were midway through their season upon Mrozek’s arrival and finished 10th in the table. He established himself as No.1 for the first five games before losing his starting spot

But now the Swedish campaign is over so the Polish stopper is back on Merseyside. A post on Brommapojkarna’s X account said: “Fabian Mrozek returns to Liverpool FC. Fabian Mrozek's loan from Liverpool FC to BP extended to the 2024 season. Once the season and joint training have finished, the loan ends and Mrozek returns to Liverpool.”

Mrozek returns to Liverpool down the pecking order but will have benefitted from his spell in Sweden. Alisson Becker is firmly No.1 while Caoimhin Kelleher has been deputising during the Brazilian’s hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Vitezslav Jaros replaced Alisson when sustaining his issue during a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in October, with Kelleher absent because of illness. Jaros then made his full debut in a 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Brighton.

Harvey Davies is fourth choice and been on the bench several times this campaign. He spent last term on loan at Crewe Alexandra.

The Reds could well look to loan Mrozek to a Football League club when the transfer window opens in January if they feel it will be good for his development.