Cody Gakpo of Netherlands celebrates with Virgil van Dijk after scoring the team's fourth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Netherlands and Finland at Johan Cruijff Arena on October 12, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Getty Images

Three Liverpool players were in action for the Netherlands on Sunday evening as they cruised to victory over Finland

Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo both scored for the Netherlands on Sunday night as they beat Finland 4-0 in their latest World Cup qualifier.

It has been a successful international break for the men in orange, as they had already recorded a 4-0 win over Malta to keep their World Cup hopes well on track. Gakpo scored two goals in that game and rounded off the scoring against Finland with a goal in the 84th minute.

Donyell Malen opened the scoring after eight minutes with Liverpool captain Van Dijk adding a second on 17 minutes. Mephis Depay added another from the penalty spot before half time to all but win the game for the hosts.

Ryan Gravenberch was also in action for the Netherlands but was withdrawn at half time in the game and replaced by Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. Reds defender Jeremie Frimpong was left on the bench.

Ronald Koeman happy with Netherlands win

Dutch national team boss Ronald Koeman was pleased with the performance against Finland. He reacted: "There's a lot of football in our team at times. Then we play at a high tempo, with players getting between the lines and dangerous attacks down the wings.

“It wasn't without reason that we put Spain under pressure twice this spring. But sometimes we fall too far back. And if that happens at the World Cup, you can easily be out. That has to change."

Malen was given the nod over Frimpong for the game, as Koeman explained: "That also had to do with the opponent. But Donyell Malen did well, as did Jurriën Timber at the back. I'm very happy with Jurriën.”

Van Dijk also spoke to the media afterwards and said: "It was simply a really good match. Good from start to finish. Good goals too. A great evening. You're also more secure on the ball. The pitch was also much better than against Malta, which also helps. You want to start well, and we did. We know what's at stake. Now we have to finish it off in the next period, and then the first goal will be achieved."

How Liverpool’s Netherlands quartet can book World Cup spot

Netherlands’ next game is against Poland on November 16. They are currently three points ahead of their group rivals but have a far superior goal difference. A win in Poland next month will confirm their place at next summer’s World Cup in Canada, USA and Mexico.

A draw will all-but seal their place due to a far superior goal difference but a defeat will push the race for qualification to the final matchday. Netherlands host Lithuania while Poland are away to Malta.