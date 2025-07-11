Liverpool 'plotting' new transfer move for 24-year-old valued at £100m this summer

Arne Slot | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have been busy on the transfer front so far this summer

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have the chance to freshen up their ranks with some more additions this summer. They have the opportunity to bring in some new faces ahead of the new season. The Reds have already delved into the market to snap up Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Arne Slot was picked as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp last year and he has since done an impressive job. Prior to his move, he caught the eye in Holland with Feyenoord. The Dutchman has adapted well to life in England and won the Premier League title at the first time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool update regarding Anthony Gordon at Newcastle United

Liverpool are ‘plotting’ a new move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon in this window, according to Football Insider. The report suggests the Toon Army ‘privately value’ the player at around £100million. His deal in the North East expires in 2030.

Gordon, 24, joined Eddie Howe’s side in 2023 and hasn’t looked back since. He has become one of their key players and they won’t want to lose him anytime soon. The England international, who has 11 caps under his belt, has scored 22 goals in 106 games for them so far.

The Liverpool-born man rose up through Everton’s academy and was a regular for the Toffees at various different youth levels. He was loaned out to Preston North End in 2021 to get some experience under his belt in the Championship and boost his development. He then broke into the first-team at Goodison Park and went on to fire seven goals in 78 outings before his exit.

What would Anthony Gordon offer to Liverpool?

Gordon would give Liverpool another option to pick from on the wing. If he joined, he would give them more pace and power out side. He could provide Slot with more competition and depth in his attacking department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was handed a new long-term contract by Newcastle in October last year meaning they are under no pressure to sell him just yet and can wait for big money to come in for his signature. After penning his extension, he said: "I just think the club's in a great place. Since the takeover it's just been up and up. Me and the gaffer are a perfect match in terms of style of play. I love it here.

"The team is very suited to me - and I'm here to win a trophy. The short story is we need to win a trophy. Winning a trophy here would be unbelievable because the fans have waited so long. To be part of that team who finally does it is a massive goal of mine."

Howe added: “He is dedicated to improving himself and the team, and when you add that to the quality of his performances and his incredibly high work-rate, it's clear to see why he has such a special connection with our supporters. There's even more to come from Anthony and I'm excited about what's ahead for him and us."