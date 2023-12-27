All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Liverpool as they prepare to face Newcastle United in the new year.

Liverpool are now turning their attention to a New Year's Day clash with Newcastle United after taking care of business against Burnley. The Reds have - at least temporarily - returned to the top of the table, with Arsenal playing on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp's men already look like genuine title contenders, while Newcastle are down in eighth after slipping up against Nottingham Forest last time out. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Clattenburg on Gakpo

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg believes VAR officials got a decision wrong during Liverpool's win over Burnley, with Cody Gakpo seeing a goal ruled out. He told Amazon Prime: “He’s gone in front of Nunez and when I see it from different angles I don’t see any contact from Nunez, therefore I don’t see it as a foul. Once Paul Tierney gives it – and this is why there’s so many arguments if the VAR is doing his job or not – this is such a subjective call.

“He’s made the decision on the field of play and the VAR’s gone ‘you know what? There’s not enough to disallow it’. I don’t agree, I think the best decision would have been to play on and the goal be given. There isn’t enough contact, for me, to be awarded as a foul.”

Liverpool proven right over Endo

Liverpool are said to have predicted that Wataru Endo would become an important player after his summer arrival. Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has tweeted: "Liverpool were 100% convinced of Wataru Endo going to be an important player this season… and also a bargain signing. Told Klopp made the difference as he approved Endo — considered ‘perfect, serious player’ and ‘top professional for cheap price’."