Jurgen Klopp’s side sit sixth in Premier League table during World Cup break. Reds travel to Man City in EFL Cup on December 22.

The FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar are continuing at pace and Gareth Southgate’s England remain in a strong position to reach the knockout stages despite being held to a 0-0 draw by the USA last night.

Once the international showpiece event reaches its conclusion in Qatar it will be time for attention to return to domestic football and the Premier League will be back on screens and live in grounds following Christmas. Liverpool will return to competitive action on December 22 when they face Man City in the EFL Cup before taking on Aston Villa in the Premier League on boxing day.

Jurgen Klopp’s side did not get off to the best start in the English top flight season but picked up soem big results before the break and have climbed up to sixth in the table. There’s still a lot of football to be played between now and the end of the season but where are all 20 top flight clubs predicted to finish the 2022/23 campaign?

Using date from football statistics site fivethirtyeight.com, here is where Leeds United are expected to finish the current Premier League season compared to the other 19 teams across the division:

1. Manchester City Predicted points: 84

2. Arsenal Predicted points: 81

3. Liverpool Predicted points: 69

4. Manchester United Predicted points: 68