Liverpool bid for Carabao Cup glory when they face Chelsea at Wembley (15.00 GMT).

The hard work has been done by reaching the showpiece event yet the Reds won't want to settle for a runners-up medal. They go in pursuit of a record 10th triumph in the competition, having won it only two years ago when they indeed toppled Chelsea. It needed a penalty shootout to settle that affair following a 0-0 draw after extra-time.

Another close battle is expected despite Liverpool thrashing the Stamford Bridge side 4-1 in the Premier League at Anfield almost a month ago. Chelsea have picked up since that defeat, having held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw last time out.

The Reds delivered a 4-1 win over Luton Town earlier this week, although injury issues are a serious concern. Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai are all doubts having missed the Luton game, with regular starters Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones ruled out.

Ahead of the final, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face Chelsea.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher The Republic of Ireland international would have played regardless of Alisson's injury - and will be relishing another Wembley outing after being the hero two years ago.

2 . RB - Conor Bradley What a rise it has been for the 20-year-old as he prepares to deputise for Trent Alexander-Arnold yet again. Bradley won at Wembley last season in the EFL Trophy on loan at Bolton. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk The Liverpool captain will be relishing leading his side out for the first time in a final.