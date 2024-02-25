Liverpool bid for Carabao Cup glory when they face Chelsea at Wembley (15.00 GMT).
The hard work has been done by reaching the showpiece event yet the Reds won't want to settle for a runners-up medal. They go in pursuit of a record 10th triumph in the competition, having won it only two years ago when they indeed toppled Chelsea. It needed a penalty shootout to settle that affair following a 0-0 draw after extra-time.
Another close battle is expected despite Liverpool thrashing the Stamford Bridge side 4-1 in the Premier League at Anfield almost a month ago. Chelsea have picked up since that defeat, having held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw last time out.
The Reds delivered a 4-1 win over Luton Town earlier this week, although injury issues are a serious concern. Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai are all doubts having missed the Luton game, with regular starters Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones ruled out.
Ahead of the final, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face Chelsea.