Liverpool team predicted to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Liverpool can head into the international break at the top of the Premier League table as they travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday (17.30 BST).

There aren’t too many who predicted the Reds would be in such a position after Arne Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat. But the transition has been seamless and Liverpool are firing on all fronts.

Not only do they lead the pack in the top flight, having picked up 15 points from six games, but they’ve also won both Champions League fixtures. The Reds earned a 2-0 triumph over Bologna earlier this week, although Slot was not happy with all aspects of the performance.

The Reds chief will be weighing up the team to field against a Palace side who have yet to win in the league this term. Ahead of the clash, here’s how Liverpool could line-up at Selhurst Park.

GK - Alisson Becker

Made a couple of fine saves against Bologna and will want a fifth clean sheet in eight games this season.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Not quite at his best in the Bologna win but his crossing ability on a tight Selhurst Park pitch could be important.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

Made two magnificent blocks against Bologna and is starting to prove he can handle two games a week after injury issues.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

There might not be a defender in the Premier League who has been better this term - William Saliba included.

LB - Andy Robertson

Similar to Alexander-Arnold, Robertson was not as effective midweek but he still remains first choice.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Slot, the dressing room, pundits and fans are running out of superlatives for the Holland international. He’s become Liverpool’s conductor.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Would have been delighted to have got off the mark for the season when scoring against Bologna and his prowess in small spaces will be important.

CM - Curtis Jones

Dominik Szoboszlai delivered a big performance midweek amid some pressure from fans. However, Jones’ attributes may just be more suited to this game and he is fresh.

RW - Mo Salah

Aiming to bag in a fourth successive game and scored in his fixture last season.

ST - Diogo Jota

Darwin Nunez was largely nullified against Bologna and Jota provided much more nous when he came on with 30 minutes remaining. Having had a minor injury, the Portugal international should be back.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Luis Diaz wasn’t quite at his best in the Champions League game, while Gakpo made an impact after coming off the bench. It would be the ex-PSV Eindhoven forward’s first start in the Premier League this season and has been unlucky not to have featured more.

Subs

Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez.