Liverpool play Manchester United in Bangkok this afternoon.

Liverpool step up their pre-season preparations this afternoon when they open their friendly campaign against Manchester United (14.00 BST).

The Reds have jetted off for a tour of the Far East and are currently in Thailand.

A 37-man squad has travelled as Jurgen Klopp and his players meet fans from Asia.

Liverpool flew out on Saturday and after several days of training now are in match action.

A clash against United at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium will be a sound test for the Klopp’s troops preparing for the 2022-23 season.

With an international break taking place after the Reds’ Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, stars such as Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold were granted an extended break.

But will any of them start? Any will new signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho also feature from the outset.

Here’s how we think Liverpool will line-up.

1. GK - Alisson The No.1 was given an extended break after international duty but may line up between the posts. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold With Calvin Ramsay injured and Neco Williams now sold, Alexander-Arnold may start despite not long returning to training. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

3. CB - Joel Matip Given a good break over the summer and should be fresh. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

4. CB - Joe Gomez Signed a new contract last week and will now be determined to win a starting spot after a frustrating 2021-22. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)