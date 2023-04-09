Liverpool predicted team to face Arsenal in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool aim for a first Premier League win in four matches when they welcome Arsenal to Anfield today (16.30 BST).

The Reds have endured a frustrating season and most believe that a top-four finish is now over.

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp’s side are 13 points outside the Champions League spots after wins for Newcastle United and Manchester United yesterday.

Liverpool can’t give up until it’s mathematically impossible that a place in the top four cannot be yielded. But they’ll be aware of the task they face against the runaway leaders Arsenal.

In the 1-1 draw at Chelsea earlier this week, Klopp made six changes to his Reds side. Key players Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were benched while Virgil van Dijk was absent because of illness.

Certainly, Klopp has decisions to make and here’s the team we predict to face Arsenal.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Arguably the frontrunner to be awarded Player of the Season.

2 . RB - Joe Gomez Offered more defensive solidity than Alexander-Arnold at Chelsea and that could mean Gomez keepers his spot.

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate One of the first names on the team sheet these days.

4 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Not a forgone conclusion the Dutchman will start after a clean sheet was yielded at Chelsea in his absence. However, he usually plays when fit.