Liverpool predicted starting line-up as three changes to be made vs Arsenal - gallery

Liverpool predicted team to face Arsenal in the Premier League at Anfield.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 9th Apr 2023, 08:52 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 09:10 BST

Liverpool aim for a first Premier League win in four matches when they welcome Arsenal to Anfield today (16.30 BST).

The Reds have endured a frustrating season and most believe that a top-four finish is now over.

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp’s side are 13 points outside the Champions League spots after wins for Newcastle United and Manchester United yesterday.

Liverpool can’t give up until it’s mathematically impossible that a place in the top four cannot be yielded. But they’ll be aware of the task they face against the runaway leaders Arsenal.

In the 1-1 draw at Chelsea earlier this week, Klopp made six changes to his Reds side. Key players Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were benched while Virgil van Dijk was absent because of illness.

Certainly, Klopp has decisions to make and here’s the team we predict to face Arsenal.

Arguably the frontrunner to be awarded Player of the Season.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

Offered more defensive solidity than Alexander-Arnold at Chelsea and that could mean Gomez keepers his spot.

2. RB - Joe Gomez

One of the first names on the team sheet these days.

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate

Not a forgone conclusion the Dutchman will start after a clean sheet was yielded at Chelsea in his absence. However, he usually plays when fit.

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk

