Diogo Jota among five changes made: Liverpool predicted line-up gallery vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool return to action tomorrow when they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League (19.45 GMT).
Jurgen Klopp will be expecting a strong reaction from his side at Selhurst Park after a chastening 5-2 loss to Real Madrid earlier this week.
The Reds find themselves on the brink of exiting the Champions League after the last-16 first-leg defeat at Anfield. It was the latest humbling reverse in an underwhelming campaign.
Now Liverpool have a battle to finish in the top four and qualify for next term’s Champions League. They sit eighth in the table but still have 16 games remaining to make up ground.
For the trip to Palace, Klopp has admitted that some of his players suffered knocks against Madrid.
Regardless, the boss could be tempted to make changes to his starting line-up to get a result in the capital.
With that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team we expect to line-up against the Eagles.