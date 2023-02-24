Liverpool predicted team to face Crystal Palace in the Champions League.

Liverpool return to action tomorrow when they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League (19.45 GMT).

Jurgen Klopp will be expecting a strong reaction from his side at Selhurst Park after a chastening 5-2 loss to Real Madrid earlier this week.

The Reds find themselves on the brink of exiting the Champions League after the last-16 first-leg defeat at Anfield. It was the latest humbling reverse in an underwhelming campaign.

Now Liverpool have a battle to finish in the top four and qualify for next term’s Champions League. They sit eighth in the table but still have 16 games remaining to make up ground.

For the trip to Palace, Klopp has admitted that some of his players suffered knocks against Madrid.

Regardless, the boss could be tempted to make changes to his starting line-up to get a result in the capital.

With that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team we expect to line-up against the Eagles.

GK - Alisson Becker Made a glaring error against Madrid but has been one of Liverpool's best performers this season.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The England international started the Madrid game superbly and he'll be helped by not having to shackle the injured Wilfreid Zaha.

CB - Joel Matip With Gomez going off against Madrid and Konate only just back fit, a return to the side for Matip is likely.

CB - Virgil van Dijk A big performance from the Holland international is needed having come under scrutiny against Real.