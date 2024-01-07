Liverpool predicted line-up vs Arsenal - as Jurgen Klopp makes four changes but Diogo Jota on bench
Liverpool team predicted to face Arsenal in the FA Cup third round.
Liverpool turn their attention to the FA Cup - and their third-round tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium couldn't be much tougher.
The Reds and the Gunners are fighting it out for the Premier League title this season. After the festive period, Liverpool sit top of the table and five points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal but there are still plenty of twists and turns to come.
And while the race to be crowned champions will be parked, there's still a psychological battle to win - as well as a spot in the fourth round of the historic competition.
Liverpool have to prepare to life without Mo Salah and Wataru Endo for a period. Both have departed to represent Egypt and Japan and the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively. Certainly, losing Salah - who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season - is a hammer blow. What's more, Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) is also absent for the encounter after suffering a hamstring problem in the 4-2 win over Newcastle United on New Year's Day.
Arsenal have been in stuttering form, losing their previous two games against West Ham and Fulham but will not be underestimated. They held Liverpool to an entertaining 1-1 draw at Anfield only two weeks ago and another entertaining battle could be in store.
Klopp has selection decisions to ponder and ahead of kick-off, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face Arsenal.