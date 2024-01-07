Register
Liverpool predicted line-up vs Arsenal - as Jurgen Klopp makes four changes but Diogo Jota on bench

Liverpool team predicted to face Arsenal in the FA Cup third round.

By Will Rooney
Published 7th Jan 2024, 09:12 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 09:26 GMT

Liverpool turn their attention to the FA Cup - and their third-round tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium couldn't be much tougher.

The Reds and the Gunners are fighting it out for the Premier League title this season. After the festive period, Liverpool sit top of the table and five points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal but there are still plenty of twists and turns to come.

And while the race to be crowned champions will be parked, there's still a psychological battle to win - as well as a spot in the fourth round of the historic competition.

Liverpool have to prepare to life without Mo Salah and Wataru Endo for a period. Both have departed to represent Egypt and Japan and the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively. Certainly, losing Salah - who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season - is a hammer blow. What's more, Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) is also absent for the encounter after suffering a hamstring problem in the 4-2 win over Newcastle United on New Year's Day.

Arsenal have been in stuttering form, losing their previous two games against West Ham and Fulham but will not be underestimated. They held Liverpool to an entertaining 1-1 draw at Anfield only two weeks ago and another entertaining battle could be in store.

Klopp has selection decisions to ponder and ahead of kick-off, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face Arsenal.

The Liverpool keeper has remained first choice in the FA Cup in previous seasons so should keep his spot again.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

The Reds vice-skipper is unlikely to be given a rest given the defensive issues. He was excellent against Arsenal in the league.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool captain has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this term and would relish a victory over a title rival.

3. CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Frenchman was man of the match against the Gunners before Christmas. Liverpool have had six days to prepare for the game so Konate should be fine to feature.

4. CB - Ibou Konate

