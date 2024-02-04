Liverpool can lay down a serious marker in the Premier League title race when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (16.30 GMT).

The Reds sit five points clear at the top of the table - a position not many predicted they'd be in at the start of the campaign. Jurgen Klopp's side have lost just once in the top flight all season and with the German announcing the bombshell news he'll be leaving his post in May, there's every chance he could bow out by claiming a second Premier League crown.

Liverpool delivered their best performance of the season by routing Chelsea 4-1 earlier this week and belief among supporters is growing. But Arsenal will be determined to make up ground and show they are true contenders, having finished runners-up to Manchester City last term.

The two heavyweights have already met twice this campaign. The spoils were shared at Anfield following a 1-1 draw before Liverpool claimed a 2-0 victory in the FA Cup in north London.

Klopp does have some selection decisions to make when it comes to his starting line-up. Darwin Nunez has been rated doubtful for the game because of a swollen ankle, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are back to full fitness - but Mo Salah will again miss out with a hamstring injury.

With all that in mind, here's the Liverpool team predicted.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Unlucky not to have had a clean sheet against Chelsea and will be expecting a busy game.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The vice-captain has come off the bench in the past two games. There were some questions around whether he'd get his place back but the devastating news of the passing of Con or Bradley's father may mean Alexander-Arnold returns.

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Has dominated Arsenal twice already this season and will be aiming to make it a third.