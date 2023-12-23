Liverpool's Premier League title credentials will be put to the maximum when they welcome Arsenal to Anfield (16.30 GMT).

The Reds are firmly in the race to be crowned champions, which has taken supporters aplenty by surprise. After finishing just fifth last season, coupled with a squad overhaul in the summer transfer window, most expected Jurgen Klopp's side to be challenging a return to the Champions League.

But while Liverpool haven't exactly been barnstorming their way past teams, they have been efficient for the most part and sit just a point behind Arsenal in the table.

Although the Reds were held to a 0-0 draw against Manchester United last weekend, they warmed-up for the visit of the Gunners in the perfect way by routing West Ham United 5-1 in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

That victory means Klopp has plenty to ponder when it comes to his starting line-up while Ryan Gravenberch returns from injury. With all that in mind, here's the Liverpool team predicted against Arsenal.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Rested completely against West Ham and will head into the encounter replenished.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Came on to augment the victory against West Ham in midfield but the vice-skipper is likely to at least start in defence.

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Teed-up Cody Gakpo's goal during his substitute cameo against West Ham and primed to come back into the team.