Liverpool recommence their quest to be crowned Europa League champions when they face Atalanta in the quarter-final first leg at Anfield (20.00 GMT).

The Reds have plenty to play for as the season reaches a crescendo. All the focus of late has been on the Premier League title race, with Jurgen Klopp’s side level on points with Arsenal at the top of the table.

But winning a European cup in Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign before he departs as manager is also highly coveted. And with the final taking place a stone’s throw away in Dublin, there is added incentive to book their spot.

Liverpool will not be underestimating Atalanta, who are sixth in Serie A. The Reds are wary that complacency will see their ambitions curtailed. But with a clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Klopp has plenty to think about when it comes to his line-up.

He’ll also want to restore confidence in his troops after a 2-2 draw against Manchester United last weekend. The Reds were much the better team but lacked composure in front of goal.

With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face Atalanta.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher Alisson is still to return to full training so Kelleher will continue between the posts as he has done for two months.

2 . RB - Joe Gomez Came off the bench against United and may hand Conor Bradley a rest.

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Surprisingly was unused at Old Trafford and it seems that Konate's minutes are still being managed after his injury before the international break.

4 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Liverpool's captain has barely missed a game all season and been back to his best.