Register
BREAKING
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool predicted line-up vs Bournemouth - as Jurgen Klopp hands out debut amid three changes

Liverpool team predicted to face Bournemouth in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 21st Jan 2024, 09:05 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2024, 09:14 GMT

Liverpool return to Premier League action when they make the lengthy trip to AFC Bournemouth (16.30 GMT).

The Reds have had 11 days between matches as they enjoyed a winter break. Jurgen Klopp granted his squad time off to refresh and he'll be hoping that's the tonic to maintain his side's title charge.

Liverpool sit two points at the top of the Premier League table, with Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa two points adrift. However, the Reds have the chance to restore a five-point lead and pile the pressure on the chasing pack.

It's been a fine campaign for Klopp's troops so far, having put one foot in the Wembley door having earned a 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Fulham in their previous game. But the Premier League is their main priority and securing a top-four place.

Liverpool have already defeated Bournemouth twice this season although they won't be underestimated. The Cherries have won seven of their previous nine games and propelled themselves to 12th in the table. In addition, the Reds have injury and availability problems - with Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Dominic Szoboszlai (hamstring) and Andy Robertson (shoulder) absent while Mo Salah and Wataru Endo are on African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup duty with Egypt and Japan respectively.

With all that in mind, here is the Liverpool team predicted to face Bournemouth.

The Brazilian will be back between the posts with Caoimhin Kelleher the goalkeeper in the Carabao Cup.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazilian will be back between the posts with Caoimhin Kelleher the goalkeeper in the Carabao Cup.

The 20-year-old was superb against Fulham in the Carabao Cup and is now primed to make his Premier League debut.

2. RB - Conor Bradley

The 20-year-old was superb against Fulham in the Carabao Cup and is now primed to make his Premier League debut.

The France international has shown his quality in recent weeks - although those are standards Klopp expects.

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate

The France international has shown his quality in recent weeks - although those are standards Klopp expects.

The Liverpool captain has been back to his best this campaign and will relish a battle with Dominic Solanke.

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain has been back to his best this campaign and will relish a battle with Dominic Solanke.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Jurgen KloppBournemouthPremier League