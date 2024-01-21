Liverpool return to Premier League action when they make the lengthy trip to AFC Bournemouth (16.30 GMT).

The Reds have had 11 days between matches as they enjoyed a winter break. Jurgen Klopp granted his squad time off to refresh and he'll be hoping that's the tonic to maintain his side's title charge.

Liverpool sit two points at the top of the Premier League table, with Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa two points adrift. However, the Reds have the chance to restore a five-point lead and pile the pressure on the chasing pack.

It's been a fine campaign for Klopp's troops so far, having put one foot in the Wembley door having earned a 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Fulham in their previous game. But the Premier League is their main priority and securing a top-four place.

Liverpool have already defeated Bournemouth twice this season although they won't be underestimated. The Cherries have won seven of their previous nine games and propelled themselves to 12th in the table. In addition, the Reds have injury and availability problems - with Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Dominic Szoboszlai (hamstring) and Andy Robertson (shoulder) absent while Mo Salah and Wataru Endo are on African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup duty with Egypt and Japan respectively.

With all that in mind, here is the Liverpool team predicted to face Bournemouth.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian will be back between the posts with Caoimhin Kelleher the goalkeeper in the Carabao Cup.

2 . RB - Conor Bradley The 20-year-old was superb against Fulham in the Carabao Cup and is now primed to make his Premier League debut.

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate The France international has shown his quality in recent weeks - although those are standards Klopp expects.